The Two Year Pre-Med Program of Manipal's AUA, College of Medicine commences from January 2023 in their Antigua Campus

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 13 (ANI/PRNewswire): Manipal's AUA's Pre-Med to MD program gives global medical aspirants an opportunity to start their medical education at Manipal's state of the art campus in Antigua and finish with clinical rotations in the USA/UK/Canada with graduates participating in over 700 residency programs in USA alone.

American University of Antigua (AUA) and American International College of Arts & Sciences-Antigua (AICASA) are fully owned by the Manipal Education & Medical Group.

AICASA's two-year pre-med program boasts of a curriculum that provides a comprehensive approach to premedical training which emphasizes the development of critical thinking skills that creates the foundation of the 6.5 years of Pre-med to MD program.

Manipal's AUA now announces the commencement of the 2023 January batch of this two-year Pre-med program at Antigua. The applications for the January intake are currently in progress. The batch commences in the last week of January 2023 in Manipal's beautiful campus at Antigua.

Medical school isn't limited to the classroom; there needs to be a well-rounded and rewarding academic experience. American University of Antigua College of Medicine's (AUA) campus has dozens of opportunities for our students to expand their medical education beyond the confines of their lectures and textbooks. With amenities like a 400-seat amphitheater, Education Enhancement Department, In-house health clinic, sports facilities etc. students would have an enriching experience. For more details on campus, visit https://www.auamed.org/student-life/studying-in-antigua/campus-life/

There are also multiple research & interest groups such as Radiology, Oncology, Sports Medicine etc. that students can choose on the basis of their interest. This gives them tremendous learning opportunities and helps the students develop a global perspective towards the chosen subject.

The Pre-Med to MD program is a 6.5 years program designed for high school graduates and non-traditional students who are all set to pursue an international career in medicine. Upon successful completion of their pre-med program, these students then move to Manipal's American University of Antigua, College of Medicine to complete the next 4.5 years: 2.5 years of pre-clinical sciences in the state-of-the-art campus in Antigua, the remaining 2 years of clinical rotations across the USA, UK and Canada. The outcomes assure AUA graduates' residency placement or to pursue other gainful employment.

Manipal's American University of Antigua (AUA), College of Medicine has carved its niche as an innovative medical school dedicated to addressing the projected shortage of physicians. In a brief span, the university has become one of the few to get prestigious accreditations.

AUA earned these accreditations after comprehensive evaluations confirming the extraordinary quality of AUA's facilities, curriculum, resources, faculty, administration, and student body. Because of these recognitions, AUA graduates are eligible for residency and licensure throughout the USA, UK and Canada.

Manipal's AUA grooms medical students to become well-rounded doctors who nurture a healthy and healing relationship with patients. These medical graduates are certainly transforming the scenario in the global physician workforce.

American University of Antigua (AUA), part of the Manipal Education and Medical Group, is an innovative medical school dedicated to providing a learner-centric education of the highest quality, granting opportunities to underrepresented minorities, fostering a diverse academic community, and ensuring that its graduates develop the skills and attitudes of lifelong learning, compassion, and professionalism.

We also provide students who would otherwise be unable to receive a medical education with the tools to become successful physicians. AUA was founded in 2004 with the commitment to support underserved communities and to address the impending physician shortage with an emphasis on primary care.

As such, the University recognizes its social responsibility to advance the field of medicine and lead the next generation of physicians and healthcare professionals to respond to global healthcare needs. AUA has all the accreditations, approvals, recognitions required so that its graduates can be licensed to practice in the US, UK or Canada. For more information, please visit https://www.auamed.org/

