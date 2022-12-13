How to lose a fanbase in a flash? Just ask Kanye West. The writings have been on the wall for a really long time, and after the last few months it looks like there is no coming back from this. Kanye is probably one of the best lyricists of our time, and his music has been a huge inspiration for all, yet separating the art from the artist now is a thing that you probably can’t even do considering the hole he has dug for himself. It has gotten so bad that Kanye fans can’t even use the defense of “but he made Graduation” anymore. Kanye West Named 'Anti-Semite of the Year' by StopAntisemitism.

2022 certainly saw the worst come out of Kanye West, and things certainly went East (come on, had to crack this). By the time the year is over, the damage is so far done that you probably can’t even keep up with the timeline of it all, but don’t worry, we got you over here. So, with 2022 coming to an end, let’s run it all back with all the controversies the “Stronger” singer was involved in this year.

White Lives Matter

Kanye West and Candace Owens wearing “White Lives Matter” shirts at his fashion show in Paris. pic.twitter.com/eJekZ8cGhe — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 3, 2022

Kanye shocked the world when he appeared alongside Candace Owens wearing a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt. It was weird seeing a creative who has championed against racism in his songs pull up with this stance, considering just how it went against everything he stood for in a way, going so far as to say that "Black Lives Matter" was a "scam."

Anti-Semitic Tweets

A Tweet From Kanye West (Photo Credits: Twitter)

After the “White Lives Matter” fiasco, Kanye West then decided to hop onto Twitter and fire a barrage of antisemitic tweets. Claiming that he would go “death con three” on Jewish people, he certainly antagonised a lot of people on that day.

Pulling Out an Adult Video in Front of Addidas Clients

Kanye West shares clip from a meeting with Adidas executives and pulls out his phone to show them a porn video. West then tells an executive that the voice of an actor in the video sounds like that of the exec. https://t.co/TmWZEFPOVA — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 10, 2022

In a video that went viral over the net, Kanye could be seen pulling out an adult video when talking to his clients at Addidas. Not only that, he would also compare the voice of the actor in the video to that of the executive sitting next to him.

Showing Kim Kardashian’s Revealing Photos to Employees

Former Yeezy team members claim West showed them explicit images of Kim Kardashian and used fear, porn and manipulation to assert dominance: “we experienced years of verbal abuse, vulgar tirades, and bullying attacks.” 🔗: https://t.co/ecVUJ0DIzR pic.twitter.com/sIN1CG6nmH — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 23, 2022

If you thought Kanye pulling out an adult video in front of Addidas clients was a sickening move, then you’re in for a roll. Ex-employees of Yeezy have gone on record saying that West would use porn as a way to assert dominance and would show Kim Kardashian’s revealing photos to them.

Supporting Hitler and Nazis

Kanye West to Alex Jones in new interview: "I see good things about Hitler." "Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler." "[Hitler] invented highways, invented the very microphone that I use as a musician." "I like Hitler." pic.twitter.com/Q1BiKKB1zy — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 1, 2022

Leaving Alex Jones at a loss of words, literally one of the most controversial men on the planet, seems like a huge task, yet Kanye was able to pull it off. Showcasing his love for Hitler and Nazis on the show Infowars, this was a cancel-worthy act that saw even his most hardcore fans turn on him. Kanye West's Subreddit Changed to Holocaust Awareness Page After Rapper Praises Hitler and Supports Nazis.

Kanye West surely had a controversial year, and seeing how he is one of the most influential musicians of all time, this is certainly quite sad to see.

