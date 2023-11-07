BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 7: The wedding industry has always been a vibrant and dynamic sector of the economy. However, the last few years have seen an unprecedented transformation in the way weddings are celebrated. From intimate gatherings to grand spectacles, the wedding industry is constantly evolving to adapt to the changing times. Amidst this transformation, King of Cards, under the dynamic leadership of CEO Vikas Jain, has not only embraced change but has become a pioneering manufacturer of all types of invitation cards, firmly establishing itself as a leader in the industry.

King of Cards, a renowned name in the industry, is delighted to announce its unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled designs and exceptional quality in the world of wedding invitations. This announcement comes as a testament to their dedication to helping couples make the first impression of their special day truly unforgettable.

Planning a wedding is a momentous journey, brimming with joy, love, and excitement. At the heart of every wedding lies the wedding invitation, a piece of stationery that not only conveys important information but also sets the tone for the big day. One brand that excels in crafting exquisite wedding invitations in Bangalore is King of Cards.

Spokesperson Rahul Bagrecha, General Manager of King of Cards, remarked, "At King of Cards, we understand that your wedding invitation is not just a piece of paper; it's the prelude to a beautiful journey. We take immense pride in the quality and variety of designs we offer, helping couples convey their love story's essence through our cards. We are here to make every wedding moment memorable, starting with the invitation."

The wedding cards industry has been experiencing robust growth despite the challenges posed by the global pandemic. With an increasing number of couples opting for personalized and creatively designed wedding invitations, the demand for unique and stylish wedding card design has never been higher. This trend has driven innovation and pushed the industry to explore new horizons in design, material, and craftsmanship.

As one looks forward to the future, the wedding cards industry shows no signs of slowing down. A resurgence of grand, traditional ceremonies coupled with the enduring popularity of destination weddings indicates a promising trajectory for the industry. Additionally, eco-conscious couples are seeking sustainable and environmentally friendly wedding invitations, leading to new opportunities for innovation and design.

In this dynamic landscape, King of Cards, under the visionary leadership of CEO Vikas Jain, has emerged as a prominent and reliable player. The company's journey is an intriguing tale marked by challenges and transformative decisions that led to its growth and success.

King of Cards initially faced various challenges, including limited variety in their offerings, congestion issues in the honeycomb area where their shop was located, and disagreements between the partners. However, a turning point came when Vikas Bagrecha, a third partner, took charge of the business. Recognizing the need for improvement, he introduced catalogs, expanded the range of designs, and focused on enhancing the quality and quantity of their products. He professionalized the operations by incorporating technology and printing solutions.

As a result of these changes, King of Cards swiftly emerged as a prominent marketplace for over 800 wedding card shops in South India. This success led the company to transition into a manufacturer in 2016. They adopted various advanced technologies such as foil machines, embossing machines/punching machines, screen printing, UV printing, laser machines, and lamination machines.

The growth of King of Cards necessitated the expansion of their workforce. Currently, the company employs around 100 employees, including designers, a marketing team, a sales team, developers, and machine operators. Their operations have expanded beyond a single shop, with three stores now located in Bangalore, along with a dedicated manufacturing unit.

Through overcoming challenges, embracing new technologies, and expanding its presence, King of Cards has become one of the largest South Indian suppliers in the wedding card market. Their dedication to improvement and commitment to providing high-quality products have established their reputation as a trusted and reliable provider in the industry.

CEO Vikas Jain has played a pivotal role in the company's transformation. His vision and unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainable practices have set a new standard in the wedding cards industry. Under his guidance, King of Cards has achieved remarkable success and is now recognized as a leading manufacturer of all types of invitation cards, serving a vast network of 800 shops in South India with 3 stores in Bangalore, located at Chamarajpet, HSR Layout, and Sahakar Nagar. The company is opening two more stores this year in KR Puram and Jayanagar.

"Vikas Jain's leadership has been instrumental in our journey towards becoming a market leader. His vision, commitment to quality, and dedication to innovation have set the course for King of Cards' success in the ever-evolving wedding cards industry," said Rahul Bagrecha, General Manager of King of Cards.

Vikas Jain, CEO of King of Cards, is not just a leader in the business but a visionary with a deep understanding of the wedding industry's dynamics. His vision for the future of wedding cards goes beyond just producing elegant designs. He envisions wedding invitations as more than pieces of paper; they are the first chapter of a couple's love story, a symbol of their commitment, and a work of art that reflects their unique personality.

As the wedding industry continues to evolve, King of Cards, with Vikas Jain's visionary leadership, remains at the forefront of innovation, design, and sustainability. The future of the wedding cards industry is indeed promising, and King of Cards is poised to lead the way, providing couples with the perfect introduction to their lifelong journey together through their beautifully crafted invitation cards.

King of Cards is a renowned manufacturer of all types of invitation cards, catering to a diverse clientele in South India. With a legacy of excellence and a commitment to quality and innovation, King of Cards has established itself as a leader in the wedding cards industry.

For more information, please visit King of Cards' website at www.kingofcards.in

