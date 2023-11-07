National Cancer Awareness Day 2023 will be marked on November 7 in India every year. This annual observance has been crucial in raising awareness about cancer, its different types and the impact that this challenging disease has - not just on the patients but also on their families. The observance of National Cancer Awareness Day is also seen as an opportunity to tackle the fear factor attributed to this disease with the help of information. As we prepare to celebrate National Cancer Awareness Day 2023, here is everything you need to know about this day. Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2023: Easy Steps For a Breast Self-Exam at Home.

When is National Cancer Awareness Day 2023?

National Cancer Awareness Day is celebrated every year on November 7. This annual commemoration was first started in 2014 to create public awareness about early detection, prevention, and treatment of cancer.

Significance of National Cancer Awareness Day

The observance of National Cancer Awareness Day aims to demystify cancer. While in the past few decades, we have all had more and more access to information about this looming disease that can destroy homes - there are various key aspects of how to protect oneself and how to safeguard oneself against cancer. The observance of National Cancer Awareness Day aims to educate more people with exactly this information. Blood Cancer Awareness Month 2023 History and Significance: What Is Blood Cancer? From Symptoms to Causes, All You Need To Know About the Health Condition.

When it comes to cancer, the age-old phrase “prevention is better than cure” always rings through. It is, therefore, crucial for people to get timely health checkups and screenings to truly estimate how healthy they are. Observances like National Cancer Awareness Day aim to do just that by encouraging people not to tread lighting when it comes to health and well-being.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 07, 2023 11:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).