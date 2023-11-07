International Day for Preventing the Exploitation of the Environment in War and Armed Conflict 2023 will be marked on November 6. This annual observance, as the name suggests, is focused on raising awareness of the real cost of war and armed conflict - on both people and places. To celebrate International Day for Preventing the Exploitation of the Environment in War and Armed Conflict, people often have open and honest conversations on the subject of war - its cost in human life and environmental loss, as well as the mental cost that it inflicts on people worldwide. As we prepare to observe International Day for Preventing the Exploitation of the Environment in War and Armed Conflict 2023, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate International Day for Preventing the Exploitation of the Environment in War and Armed Conflict and more. Israel-Hamas War: No Ceasefire in Gaza Without Release of Hostages, Says PM Benjamin Netanyahu.

When is International Day for Preventing the Exploitation of the Environment in War and Armed Conflict 2023?

International Day for Preventing the Exploitation of the Environment in War and Armed Conflict 2023 will be marked on November 6. Established in 2001 by the United Nations General Assembly during Kofi Atta Annan's tenure as secretary-general - this observance aims to bring people together globally - to raise their voices against wars that have devastating impacts the world over.

Significance of International Day for Preventing the Exploitation of the Environment in War and Armed Conflict

The observance of International Day for Preventing the Exploitation of the Environment in War and Armed Conflict is more important than ever as international conflicts continue to rise. Whether it is the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war or the Israel-Hamas conflict in the Gaza Strip - the warfare and violence in recent times have been devastating and will have long-standing impacts on the world. At the end of the day, war, bombings and violence have a very real human cost associated with it. The impact of these unnatural and extremely violent acts of war on the environment cannot be justified or truly understood by those outside the areas of terror and horror.

The observance of International Day for Preventing the Exploitation of the Environment in War and Armed Conflict aims to take on this impossible task and raise awareness of why it is crucial to end wars and look for more non-violent ways to handle international conflict. Various reports cite how Israel’s war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip is also an alarming environmental hazard that has been circulating and is sure to be one of the key topics of discussion on International Day for Preventing the Exploitation of the Environment in War and Armed Conflict. We hope that as you mark this day, you do your bit to truly understand why ceasefires and an end to wars are not just important for the countries and regions in focus but the overall world in general.

