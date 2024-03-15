BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 15: Cervical cancer, a potentially preventable and treatable disease, continues to be a significant global health concern. The primary virus associated with the development of cervical cancer is the human papillomavirus (HPV). While Human Papillomavirus (HPV) is a well-known factor in cervical cancer development, a growing body of evidence points to a compelling link between unsafe sex practices and the increased risk of this devastating disease. There is a connection between unsafe sex practices and cervical cancer. The HPV Factor:Human papillomavirus, a sexually transmitted infection, is the primary culprit behind most cases of cervical cancer. Certain high-risk strains of HPV, transmitted through sexual contact, can lead to persistent infections that, over time, may result in the development of cervical cancer. Practicing safe sex is a crucial step in preventing HPV transmission and reducing the risk of cervical cancer. Unsafe Sex Practices and Cervical Cancer Risk:

* Inconsistent Condom Use- Engaging in sexual activities without consistent condom use increases the risk of exposure to HPV and other sexually transmitted infections. Condoms act as a barrier, providing protection against the transmission of HPV and reducing the likelihood of cervical cancer.

* Multiple Sexual Partners- Having multiple sexual partners amplifies the risk of contracting HPV and other STIs. Increased exposure to different strains of the virus heightens the chances of developing persistent infections, a key factor in cervical cancer development. Condoms, dental dams are the best barriers and being in the know of the sexual health status of both partners is important to stay protected.

* Lack of Regular Screenings- Unsafe sex practices often correlate with a lack of attention to reproductive health. Failure to undergo routine screenings, such as Pap smears and HPV testing, can result in delayed detection of pre-cancerous or cancerous changes in the cervix.

* Limited Awareness and Education- Insufficient knowledge about safe sex practices, knowledge and the association between unsafe sex and cervical cancer can contribute to risky sexual habits. Comprehensive sexual education, conversation between peers and programs are essential in providing individuals with the information that is needed to make responsible choices. The best way forward would be to acknowledge the increasing access to Healthcare Services across India. Many programs including NETREACH have an online presence with access to information regarding testing centres across India. And also taking the personal responsibility to encourage responsible sexual behavior, including consistent condom use and the reduction of multiple sexual partners. As we navigate the landscape of women's health, understanding the link between unsafe sex practices and cervical cancer becomes paramount. For more information visit netreach.co.in

