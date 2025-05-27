NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27: ThinkinkPicturez Ltd., a dynamic and fast-growing name in India's entertainment landscape, is proud to announce the appointment of Mr. Chetan Chauhan as its new Chief Executive Officer. This strategic leadership move comes as the company embarks on a major expansion into regional cinema and high-value content creation across India.

Mr. Chauhan brings with him nearly 29 years of distinguished experience in the media and entertainment industry. He has held senior leadership roles at some of India's most respected organizations including The Times of India Group (BCCL), Mid-Day, Reliance, and Pantaloons, with a strong emphasis on the media and retail sectors.

An influential figure in the Gujarati film industry, Mr. Chauhan has served as a publicist for more than 70 regional film projects. Notably, he was associated with Pan Nalin's "Last Film Show", India's official entry to the Oscars. He is also a visiting faculty member at various mass media colleges and universities in Gujarat, where he teaches Public Relations and Media Studies.

Widely recognized as an influential figure in the Gujarati film industry, Mr. Chauhan's extensive experience and industry network are expected to unlock new alliances and business opportunities for ThinkinkPicturez. His appointment marks a pivotal moment as the company gears up for large-scale growth and innovation in content production.

Under Mr. Chauhan's leadership, ThinkinkPicturez is making strategic inroads into regional cinema, with plans to produce content in Gujarati, Marathi, and other Indian languages. The company is currently developing a robust slate of projects valued at over Rs500 crore, positioning itself as a key player in India's evolving entertainment sector.

In addition to creating high-quality content, ThinkinkPicturez is committed to nurturing creative talent by providing a platform to emerging artists across India. The company's initiatives aim to foster inclusivity and representation in the entertainment industry.

Further reinforcing its commitment to regional development, ThinkinkPicturez is set to engage with the Gujarat Government to seek support in driving employment and economic growth through entertainment projects in the state.

Mr. Chauhan commented, "The entertainment industry in India is growing at an unprecedented pace, as evident from the recent WAVE event in Mumbai. India is poised to become a global hub for entertainment production and ideation. Under the visionary leadership of our Prime Minister, the country is also emerging as a leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI), which is set to revolutionize storytelling in unimaginable ways.

At Thinkink Picturez, we are aligning ourselves with this transformation, focusing on regional content and small-town narratives. There are countless untold stories waiting to be shared with the world in the most authentic and relatable ways. We are committed to nurturing fresh talent and promoting regional narratives, with a special emphasis on children's cinema--an area that has long been overlooked. Our strategic vision includes significant investment in this segment. Meanwhile there are around 6 Hindi feature film pending projects which were announced; company management is working towards the feasibility of each project to be activated soon.

I am honored to take on this role at such a crucial time. ThinkinkPicturez has a bold vision for the future of Indian cinema, especially in regional markets. I look forward to working with our talented teams and partners to create powerful, meaningful content that connects with audiences across the country."

With a visionary new CEO and a pipeline of impactful projects, ThinkinkPicturez Ltd is poised to redefine the future of entertainment in India.

