New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): After the exemplary response to the launch of India's first Environment-themed NFTs dedicated to Tree Plantation titled 'Now Funding Tomorrow', Seagram's 100 Pipers has upped its game by dropping another set of unique environmentally linked NFTs. The saga will continue this International Day for Biological Diversity on May 22, when the brand rolls out their next set of 10 unique NFTs, each with 25 tokens and will further open this opportunity to a maximum of 250 buyers.

Interestingly, all these NFTs are AI generated and celebrate the stories and lives of indigenous trees in India. It doesn't end there; after successfully concluding the search for their first 'Chief Tree Officer', the brand will also launch the search for their next set of 'Chief Tree Officers' who will further amplify awareness around the need for Tree Plantation.

Each NFT will be priced at INR 9,999 which will be pledged to a leading Go-Green-NGO. Every NFT purchased will plant 5 more trees, thus adding to the cause of a greener tomorrow.

13 coveted NFTs designs themed around 'Tree Plantation for Environment Conservation' were launched on 22nd Apr 2022, for purchase. All 13 NFTs sold out in under 10 mins of launch. Proceeds from the NFT sales will have been transferred to the AROH Foundation and additionally will help in contributing to a portion of the larger Tree Plantation initiative. Furthermore, the brand also found its Chief Tree Officer in the process.

Expressing his excitement towards the initiative, Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer, Pernod Ricard India said, "With our Play For A Cause music events 2022, we had put in efforts towards ensuring a greener future. On the occasion of World Earth Day, we launched the campaign supporting the cause of Tree Plantation & Eco-Regeneration with the launch of 13 unique Goodness Themed NFTs. We are extremely happy that the success of this campaign has spoken louder than our words and has infused us with enough motivation to continue embracing the technology of the future, today. This International Day for Biological Diversity we're proud to announce, staying true to our commitment, the second batch of NFTs. These NFTs would give the people at large a chance to kickstart a smart investment for a greener tomorrow." Watch out for the drop of 'Now Funding Tomorrow' NFTs on https://ngagen.com/100pipers.

