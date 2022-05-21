Mumbai Indians (MI) take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in probably the biggest game of the season ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 playoffs. MI, the former champions, are already out of the playoffs race and could very well take Delhi Capitals with them, at least that's what Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be hoping for. The equation is simple, if Delhi Capitals win they take the fourth spot in the IPL 2022 playoffs. And if they lose, it paves way for Royal Challengers Bangalore to move into the playoffs. Meanwhile, if you are looking for MI vs DC live streaming online and live TV telecast then you can scroll down. IPL 2022 Playoffs Schedule, Who Plays Who? Match Timings, Venues and Teams for Qualifier 1, Qualifier 2 and Eliminator.

Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals, and Lucknow Super Giants have respectively taken the top three positions on the IPL 2022 points table and the winner of this fixture will now determine who takes the fourth. Interestingly, the run-rate won't come into play even if both teams finish on 16 points each as it is already better for Delhi Capitals. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

MI vs DC Live Telecast of IPL 2022 Match 69 on Star Sports TV Channels

The Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Indian Premier League in India. So fans can catch the live action on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select, Star Sports Select 1, Star Gold and their HD substitutes will be providing live-action in English. Fans can also follow the MI vs DC clash in select regional languages on Star Sports Network.

MI vs DC Live Streaming Online of IPL 2022 Match 69 on Disney+ Hotstar

Those unable to watch the MI vs DC match live on television can follow the game online. Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match online for its fans in India. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee.

