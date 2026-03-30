VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 30: Ever since the makers announced a song featuring Bhojpuri King Pawan Singh, South's Swagger Adivi Sesh and the Sensational Hitmaker Jonita Gandhi, fans knew they were in for a power-packed musical treat. The recently released teaser only amplified the buzz, adding a whole new level of hype to the high-energy track. Finally, the makers have dropped this banger, with Pawan Singh and Jonita lending their vocals to the much-awaited song. The song was shot in Telugu as well as Hindi.

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Sung by the powerful duo - Pawan Singh and Jonita Gandhi, the fiery lyrics are penned by Vayu Shrivastava, with music composed by Bheems Ceciroleo. Adding a touch of his own signature swag, Adivi Sesh will be seen shaking a leg alongside Pawan Singh and Jonita Gandhi, with the trio lighting up the screen with their moves, making Touch Buddy the dance number of the season.

Speaking about the song, Bhojpuri King Pawan Singh shared, "I love experimenting with my music, and when Adivi Sesh came to me with the idea, I instantly knew the kind of energy I wanted to bring to this intense and action-packed film. I'm really excited to collaborate with such incredible talents like Sesh and Jonita Gandhi. We thoroughly enjoyed shooting for the song, and I'm sure the audience will feel that same energy."

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Watch here : https://youtu.be/o9vEfB1GNio?si=aEeK4lLfKmiS3qBu

Jonita shared, "Recording Touch Buddy in both Telugu and Hindi was a really enjoyable experience. It was exciting to collaborate with someone as iconic as Pawan Singh, and working with Adivi Sesh and the team made the entire process super special. I'm grateful to the whole team for making me feel so comfortable throughout. Stepping in front of the camera and dancing for the song - that's a first for me for any film so far. I hope the audience enjoys the song as much as we enjoyed creating it."

The song will be showcased in a grand manner in Gorakhpur in the presence of Pawan Singh, Adivi Sesh and thousands of fans. Get ready to turn up the volume and groove along, as Touch Buddy is all set to become the new favourite chartbuster for this summer season.

Marking Shaneil Deo's directorial debut, this ambitious project which is shot in Hindi as well Telugu is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, co-produced by Suniel Narang, and presented by Annapurna Studios. Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, the film's story and screenplay have been jointly crafted by Adivi Sesh and Shaneil Deo.

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