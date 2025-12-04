VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 4: Thrillophilia, India's leading AI-powered multi-day tours platform, has partnered with the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) to jointly launch a new series of winter travel programs running from November to December. Leveraging Thrillophilia's strength in crafting experiential itineraries, the collaboration introduces a specially curated set of winter routes across Korea, with a strong focus on Seoul and Busan. The 44% year-on-year further reinforces the India growing pull among young urban travellers seeking seasonal experiences. These programs spotlight Korea's signature winter charm.

Each experience has been handpicked to showcase Korea the way locals enjoy the season, from neighborhood winter cafes and festive village markets to high-altitude snow parks and scenic night-time cityscapes. This level of curation makes the itineraries distinctly different from anything currently available in the Indian market.

Korea makes particularly strong sense for this push as the destination's appeal is rising rapidly among Indian tourists, fuelled by both winter adventure and strong cultural affinity. Thrillophilia's long-term global expansion strategy sees Korea as a natural fit, a country that offers a mix of modern infrastructure, rich culinary tradition, year-round travel appeal, and strong connectivity.

Abhishek Daga, Co-founder, Thrillophilia, said, "Korea isn't just another winter destination, it's a season in itself. We have also observed a good rise in searches and wishlist activity for Korea in the last quarter alone, signalling a significant shift in how Indian travellers are choosing winter destinations beyond Southeast Asia. With this partnership, we're giving Indian travellers access to winter itineraries that go far deeper than sightseeing. These programs are designed to feel immersive, thoughtful, and truly reflective of Korea's seasonal magic, and we're excited to bring that experience to our community."

Mr. Myong Kil Yun, Regional Director, India & SAARC Countries, Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) commented, "India continues to be one of Korea's most important growth markets. We witnessed a strong 44% year-on-year increase in Indian arrivals last year -- from around 1.23 lakh visitors in 2023 to 1.76 lakh in 2024. The momentum has remained steady in 2025 as well, with over 171,000 Indian travellers visiting Korea between January and October, and we expect to cross 200,000 arrivals by the end of the year. This upward trend reflects the growing interest among young urban travellers who are looking for meaningful seasonal experiences. Our collaboration with Thrillophilia allows us to present Korea's winter charm in a more immersive and authentic way.

The itineraries are strategically designed for a wide segment of Indian travellers; from families and first-time international holidaymakers to women travellers, millennials seeking seasonal experiences, and premium travellers looking for curated, high-quality getaways.

About Thrillophilia

Thrillophilia is India's leading AI-powered travel platform for discovering and personalising multi-day trips. Serving 100M+ users and 300,000+ travellers annually, Thrillophilia lets travellers discover, customise, and book in minutes through verified on-ground partners across 1,000+ locations. Headquartered in Jaipur with operations in the UAE and the U.S., Thrillophilia blends technology, trusted supply, and human care to deliver the right trip at the right price.

