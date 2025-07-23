NewsVoir

Kishangarh (Rajasthan) [India], July 23: As the global design community gravitates toward sustainable, natural, and heritage-rich materials, Indian marble is experiencing a long-overdue renaissance on the world stage. At the forefront of this movement is Tilak Marbles, a name synonymous with excellence in natural stone for over three decades. From its roots in Rajasthan--the heartland of India's marble industry--Tilak Marbles has emerged as a preferred partner for discerning architects, designers, and developers across continents.

With projects spanning internationally, Tilak Marbles is redefining the identity of Indian marble--transforming it from a regional treasure into a globally admired material of choice.

"The world is rediscovering Indian marble--not only for its visual poetry, but for the depth of heritage and artisanal mastery it embodies," says Praveen Kr. Gangwal, Founder, Tilak Marbles. "Our 30-year legacy is more than a timeline--it's a testament to the quality, trust, and timelessness that define everything we do."

Indian Marble: From Local Heritage to Global Luxury

Celebrated for its organic character, natural resilience, and understated luxury, Indian marble is now being specified in luxury homes, boutique hospitality spaces, and high-end commercial interiors around the world. The rising global demand reflects a shift toward authentic, low-impact, and aesthetically rooted materials--an ethos that Tilak Marbles has championed since its inception.

With its refined product curation, export-grade finishing, and commitment to sustainable sourcing, Tilak Marbles has become a standard-bearer for Indian marble on the international design map.

A World of Marble Under One Roof

Tilak Marbles offers an extensive portfolio of premium natural stones, including a wide spectrum of white, grey, beige, and highlight marbles. With a refined selection that caters to both classic and contemporary aesthetics, the brand delivers materials that suit luxury interiors, hospitality projects, and architectural landmarks alike. While proudly rooted in India's rich marble tradition, Tilak Marbles also sources exceptional stones from around the world--including Turkey, Iran, Italy, Portugal, Namibia, Greece, Vietnam, and many more--bringing global design sensibilities and international quality standards to its clients.

Infrastructure with Integrity

What sets Tilak Marbles apart is not just scale, but sensibility. Backed by a robust processing infrastructure, advanced technology, and a deep respect for artisanal traditions, the brand delivers consistent quality with a human touch. Each block is meticulously selected and finished to reflect not just material excellence, but emotional resonance.

"What began in 1994 as a modest enterprise has evolved into a global marble house," reflects Praveen Kr. Gangwal. "Our strength lies in blending Indian craftsmanship with contemporary precision, allowing us to cater to the world without losing the soul of our roots."

A Trusted Name for Landmark Projects

From prestigious projects like Novotel Jaipur Convention Centre to luxury developments like Anantara Jaipur Hotel & Resort--Tilak Marbles has quietly become the trusted marble partner for iconic developments, spanning both traditional and modern design philosophies.

A Future Carved in Stone

Looking ahead, Tilak Marbles is poised to expand its global footprint with a clear focus: to be a global ambassador of Indian stone artistry. The brand's vision is rooted in consistency, innovation, and storytelling through stone--delivering materials that are not only built to last but designed to inspire.

As international demand continues to rise, Tilak Marbles is more than ready--not just to meet expectations, but to elevate them.

