New Delhi [India], September 18: Times Health Conclave and Awards North 2025, an initiative of Optimal Media Solutions (a division of Times Internet Limited), celebrates the achievements of the medical professionals who are leaving their mark in the health sector as well as the lives of numerous people. The event identifies leaders from different categories who have excelled in their respective specialisations.

The felicitation ceremony was held on August 27, 2025, at Hyatt Regency, New Delhi. The recipients were felicitated by Manoj Kumar Tiwari is an Indian politician, singer and actor.

The sponsors of the event were as below:

1. HDFC (Banking Partner): The Times Health Conclave 2025 is an impactful platform that brings together experts to discuss pressing health challenges. HDFC Bank is committed to support the cause of good health which is the foundation of personal and financial well-being.

2. Pringle (Home Appliances Partner): Proud moment for Pringle Appliances - Brand of the Year! Being the Home Appliances Partner for 2025 reflects their commitment to quality, trust, and innovation. This partnership is dedicated to the team, partners, and loyal customers. - Ajay Singhania & Vijay Singhania - Directors

3. Scandia Volvo (Luxury Auto Partner): At Scandia Volvo, they believe true leadership is about vision, responsibility, and driving change with purpose. Partnering with the ET Leadership Excellence Awards as the Luxury Auto Partner is a celebration of innovation and excellence--values they hold at the core of their brand. Together, they move forward, shaping a future defined by progress.

4. Shahnaz Husain (Skin and Hair Care Partner): Shahnaz Husain is a globally renowned name in field of Ayurvedic beauty care products, celebrated for transforming the natural skincare and haircare industry. Founder of the Shahnaz Husain group, she has built a legacy rooted in herbal wellness and holistic beauty. She is known to have been awarded with several international accolades in US, UK, Europe, Dubai, highlighting her achievements & contributions in Ayurveda based products. A trailblazer who has not only paved way but laid the very foundation of Ayurvedic products transforming the entire beauty industry.

5. Barken's (Nutrition Partner): Barken's is a clean bread brand redefining daily bread in India -- no preservatives, no palm oil, no chemicals. Just clean, honest bread, making it affordable for masses. If it's not fit for their family, it's not fit for yours. Because clean food is not a luxury it's a necessity.

All new XC 60 from Scandia Volvo

Special thanks to our partners- Jupiter Laminators Pvt. Ltd., Midvision Pvt. Ltd., Progressive Infotech Pvt. Ltd.

Fireside chat with Aman Awal

Fireside Chat with Priyanshi Dhir

Health Panel

Research Methodology

The objective of this research was to conduct a survey, assess and evaluate the probable nominations and recommend the final list of recipients for the coveted Times Health Conclave and Awards North 2025.

Avance Insights has developed a nominee assessment form and an objective analytical framework to assess the nominees for Times Health Conclave and Awards North 2025 in various categories.

The survey had these modules i.e. Desk Secondary Research, Approach for sharing fact file, Factual survey (Participatory Survey) to arrive at the analysis & identify the results of Industry leaders in different categories.

A comprehensive list of healthcare professionals/ hospitals/ clinics from the Healthcare Sector and certain affiliates businesses was generated with the help of the internet, social media, print -magazines, and other publications.

List of Awardees

Dr. Aakaar Kapoor of City Imaging and Clinical Labs - Service Excellence in Diagnostic & Imaging

Dr. Anil Khetarpal of Khetarpal Hospital - Service Excellence in Surgery

Dr. Ankur Garg of Tirath Ram Shah Hospital - Service Excellence in Pulmonology

Dr. Arjun Dang of Dr. Dangs Lab LLP - Leading Central Lab for Clinical Trials and Studies

Dr. Ajay Sharma of AS Lifeline Cancer Care Hospital - Excellence in Medical Oncology

Dr. Biren Patel- Excellence in Health Informatics Impact

Department of Pulmonology Care of Fortis Flt Lt. Rajan Dhall Hospital, Vasant Kunj - Service Excellence in Pulmonology Care

Dr. Deepak Kumar Arora of Esskay Ortho Clinic - Visionary Leader in Orthopaedics & Joint Replacement Surgery

Prof. (Dr) Kamal Ghanshala of Graphic Era Group of Institutions - Excellence in Healthcare Infrastructure

Dr. Mohan Sanghi of Sanghi Medical Centers - Excellence as a Visionary Healthcare Entrepreneur

Max Super Speciality Hospital, Shalimar Bagh - Service Excellence in Cardiology

Max Super Speciality Hospital, Shalimar Bagh - Service Excellence in Cancer care

Nilesh Aggarwal of IJCP Group - Excellence in Healthcare Communication and Awareness

Dr. Neetu Gagneja of Esskay Eye Hospital - Excellence in Eyecare & Cataract Surgery

Dr. Narin Sehgal of Sehgal Neo Hospital - Service Excellence in Surgery - Laparoscopic and Hernia Surgery

Dr. Neelam Jain of NUTRIVITZ - Service Excellence in Holistic Nutrition

PSRI - Leading Multispecialty Hospital in Delhi NCR

Dr. Puneet Tyagi of Graphic Era Hospital - Excellence in Multi-Speciality Hospital in Uttarakhand

Dr. Rashmi Sharma of Origyn Fertility & IVF - Service Excellence in IVF Treatment

Dr. Rajeev Kumar Mittal of Sanjivani Medical Center - Service Excellence in Pediatrics

Dr. Rajesh Rajan - Outstanding Contribution to Cardiac Research

Dr. Saurav Srivastava of Kutumb Dental - Excellence in the field of Dentistry

Dr. V.K Jain of Dr V K Jain - Excellence & Lifetime Achievement as CPR Doctor of India

Dr. Viny Kantroo of Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals - Outstanding Contribution to Chest Medicine & Sleep Health

Yogesh Puri of Steadfast - Excellence in Transformative Leadership in Nephrology

