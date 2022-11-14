Jammu/Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir)/ New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI/PRNewswire): TimesPro and the Indian Institute of Management, Jammu have entered a strategic collaboration to launch several new-age management and technology programmes to upskill and reskill working professionals to build their competencies and leverage the opportunities presented by Industry 4.0. Through this partnership, several upskilling programmes, from product management, digital marketing, leadership, and digital transformation, will be launched for working professionals.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed recently between Cmdr Kesavan Baskkaran (R), Chief Administrative Officer, IIM Jammu and Anish Srikrishna, CEO, TimesPro. The partnership aims to offer programmes in product management, digital marketing, leadership, project management, change management, senior management, senior leadership, business management, strategy management, data science, applied finance, fintech, digital transformation, operations, and supply chain management, among others.

TimesPro and IIM Jammu will provide its learners with innovative and industry-centric curriculum taught by expert faculty to complement modern learning needed to address the uncertainties of the VUCA world. These programmes would be delivered via TimesPro's state-of-the-art Learning (IL) platform and delivered through the Direct-to-Device (D2D) mode.

Speaking on the association, Anish Srikrishna, CEO, TimesPro, said, "The strategic partnership with IIM Jammu will enable us to rollout future-centric programmes to keep pace with our fast-changing work environments and equip our learners with new-age skillsets to build the competencies of our workforce. The technology intervention will make these world-class programmes accessible and affordable to our learners and lead to several opportunities for career progression."

Professor BS Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu, said, "Our collaboration with TimesPro will help executives and managers to build their repertoire to lead organisations into the future. The programme offerings will equip them to accomplish their career goals, fulfill business objectives, and contribute towards nation-building. It is an opportunity for us to make next-gen programmes accessible to our learners and boost their competencies."

TimesPro, established in 2013, is a leading Higher EdTech platform dedicated to empowering the career growth of aspiring learners by equipping them with skills to rise in a competitive world. TimesPro's H.EdTech programmes are created to meet the rapidly changing industry requirements and have been blended with technology to make them accessible & affordable.

TimesPro offers a variety of created and curated learning programmes across a range of categories, industries, and age groups. They include employment-oriented early career programmes across BFSI, e-Commerce, and technology sectors; executive education for working professionals in collaboration with premier educational institutions like IIMs and IITs; and organisational learning and development interventions at the corporate level.

TimesPro also collaborates with India's leading MNCs across varied sectors to provide upskilling and reskilling solutions to boost employability and create a robust workforce. TimesPro is a Higher EdTech initiative by the Times of India Group.

IIM Jammu, the youngest addition to the IIM family understands the need to meet the emerging challenges at the global level, and cherishing the successful history of IIMs, the Government of India set up the Indian Institute of Management Jammu in the year 2016. The first batch of the flagship program Post-Graduate Program in Management of IIM Jammu was started in 2016. IIM Jammu operates from the Old University Campus, Canal Road, and Jallochak, Jammu. The upcoming campus will be a state-of-the-art campus presenting a blissful mix of modern architecture, culture & heritage of Jammu & Kashmir. Recently the Institute was ranked at 36th rank in the NIRF Rankings 2022.

From the very beginning, IIM Jammu has set high standards for outstanding value-based quality education, high-quality research, executive education, consultancy, and strong corporate as well as international linkages. IIM Jammu encourages contemporary research concentrating on regional, national and global issues. Keeping these aims in mind, IIM Jammu offers programs like Ph.D. programme in Management, Post-Graduate programme in Management, Executive Education programs, Faculty Development Programmes etc.

For more information, please visit https://www.iimj.ac.in/

