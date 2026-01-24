New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): Businessman Robert Vadra on Saturday said the Enforcement Directorate is being used by the government as a tool to divert attention from real issues.

The remarks of Vadra came following the Rouse Avenue Court granting time to the Enforcement Directorate to argue on consideration of a supplementary charge sheet filed against businessman Robert Vadra in the Sanjay Bhandari money laundering case.

Robert Vadra told ANI, "I have nothing to say. The timing says it all. Whenever Parliament is about to open, and the government is expected to answer uncomfortable questions raised by the opposition, the ED is used as a tool to divert attention from the real, compromising issues."

The Enforcement Directorate had filed a supplementary charge sheet against Vadra in the ED case linked with arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari.

The court pulled the ED for not filing the list of unrelied documents of the case. The court has directed ED to file the document by the next date of hearing.

The next hearing date is February 26.

Special Judge Sushant Changotra listed the matter for consideration on February 26. The court pulled up the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for not filing a consolidated list of unrelied documents.

The court granted time to file documents and arguements after hearing submissions from special public prosecutor (SPP) Naveen Kumar Matta, assisted by Advocate Faizan Khan.

The court directed the ED to file a document on or before the next date of hearing.

The Enforcement Directorate in December 2025 filed its second supplementary prosecution complaint in the money-laundering case linked to UK-based defence dealer Sanjay Bhandari, formally naming businessman Robert Vadra as an accused. Vadra was granted anticipatory bail in the case by the Delhi Court in 2019.

According to reports, Vadra's role has come under scrutiny as part of the larger investigation into Bhandari, who is alleged to have facilitated questionable financial transactions and benefited through dealings.

Vadra had appeared before the agency in July this year, where his statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The businessman is under ED investigation in three separate money laundering cases, two of which relate to alleged irregularities in land transactions. The agency has been probing whether funds generated through these deals were routed through offshore entities linked to Bhandari.

Sanjay Bhandari, considered a known to Vadra, fled to London in 2016 shortly after the Income-Tax Department conducted searches at his premises in Delhi. He was recently declared a Fugitive Economic Offender (FEO) by a Delhi trial court.

However, Bhandari challenged the order before the Delhi High Court. In August, the High Court reserved its verdict on his plea contesting the trial court's decision under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018. (ANI)

