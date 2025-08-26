PRNewswire

Hong Kong, August 26: Tokyo Hash Co., Ltd., a licensed crypto asset service provider under HashKey Group, announced today that it has completed a comprehensive transformation and has officially changed its name to "HashKey Japan". This transformation represents a significant milestone in the company's long-term strategic roadmap for Japan and reflects its commitment to evolving beyond trading services toward asset management and on-chain institutional solutions.

The rebranding to HashKey Japan reflects our commitment to establishing deep roots in the Japanese market and becoming the go-to partner for digital asset solutions. On August 25, HashKey Japan hosted an exclusive luncheon with leading corporations, who are actively exploring Web3 opportunities. These strategic sessions represent our approach to working closely with Japanese enterprises, co-creating innovative solutions that enable seamless exploration of blockchain technologies. Our vision is to be recognized as the premier one-stop solution provider that empowers Japanese enterprises to confidently navigate and capitalize on the digital asset revolution, combining global expertise with local market insights to drive meaningful innovation.

Since its establishment in 2018, HashKey Japan has prioritized safety and compliance, operating under the stringent regulatory framework of the Payment Services Act, relevant laws and guidelines, and the rules of the Japan Virtual and Crypto Asset Exchange Association. The company secured its registration as a crypto asset exchange service provider in June 2021, laying the groundwork for a robust expansion of digital asset services for institutional and professional investors in Japan.

"This is a significant milestone for HashKey Japan and for our role within the HashKey Group," said Deng Chao, CEO of HashKey Japan. "HashKey Japan continues to represents our expanded vision for the market, moving beyond trading to asset management and on-chain services for institutional clients. Japan remains a strategic priority for us, and we are committed to delivering secure, compliant, and innovative digital asset solutions that meet the highest industry standards."

The evolution from Tokyo Hash to HashKey Japan marks the start of a broader vision: building a strong OTC and trading foundation for institutional and high-net-worth clients, expanding into asset management with structured investment solutions, and developing on-chain institutional services that meet the highest compliance and industry standards.

As part of HashKey Group--a leading end-to-end digital asset financial services provider headquartered in Hong Kong with offices in Singapore, Tokyo, and Shanghai--HashKey Japan is poised to play a central role in shaping the future of digital finance in Japan and beyond.

About HashKey Japan

HashKey Japan is the Japanese subsidiary of HashKey Group, a leading digital asset and blockchain company across Asia. As the group's strategic presence in Japan, the company brings HashKey's ecosystem, licenses, products, and expertise to the Japanese market.

HashKey Japan operates across three core areas: trading services including on/off-ramp and spot trading execution; asset management offering active and passive investment strategies such as funds, ETFs, and structured products; and onchain solutions encompassing DeFi products, stablecoin services, and real-world asset tokenization.

HashKey Japan is committed to collaborating with local partners to expand and grow together, leveraging Japan's progressive regulatory environment to drive digital asset adoption across the financial ecosystem.

