The Asia Cup 2025 is upon us, which will provide cricketers from all participating nations, including India and Pakistan, an opportunity to announce themselves on the global stage, with the eight-nation tournament attracting eyeballs. The Asia Cup 2025 will present a perfect chance for several of the younger players from the India national cricket team and Pakistan national cricket team to make a mark in the IND vs PAK match. Hardik Pandya Stats vs Pakistan: A Look at How Star All-Rounder Performed Against Arch-Rivals Ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match.

Stalwarts like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Babar Azam, and Mohammad Rizwan will be missing in action, as both India and Pakistan national cricket teams are undergoing a transition period, where newcomers will face the pressures of a high-voltage IND vs PAK, which could either break or make their careers moving forward. In this article, we shall list down young players from both India and Pakistan, who will be the ones to watch out for in the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match.

Abhishek Sharma

A talent who has taken T20I cricket by storm is Abhishek Sharma. The young left-handed opener has taken over the mantle from Rohit Sharma, who left a massive gap up top in India's T20I side, a role that Abhishek has taken to his liking. This will be the first time Abhishek will feature in an IND vs PAK match, in case the ICC Number One Ranked T20I Batter takes the field come September 14.

Saim Ayub

Touted as the next big thing in Pakistan, Saim Ayub showcased glimpses of his aggressive approach in PSL, and then with the national team, earning himself a permanent place in XI, which saw selectors change a tried and tested combination. Ayub has often been compared to Abhishek, with both players being left-handed openers who are called game changers on their respective sides. Ayub has been struggling to score runs of late, but a show against India in the IND vs PAK match will wash away the opener's past sins. Asia Cup 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Date, Time in IST and Venue List of All Men's T20I Cricket Matches Including India vs Pakistan Fixture.

Khushdil Shah

Pakistan has once again recalled Khushdil Shah, who has so far had a hot-and-cold career internationally, taking on the role of a finisher. However, his added bowling capabilities make the player two-dimensional, which adds depth to an XI, especially in UAE conditions. Shah has performed well against India in limited chances, including the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which will give the finisher confidence.

Rinku Singh

Acting as a counterpart to Khushdil Shah is India's Rinku Singh, who has had a phenomenal start to his T20I career. Singh, in his short career, has showcased flair and finesse with the bat under crunch situations. However, a poor IPL and domestic season might add additional pressure on Singh, who recently struck an unbelievable 100 in the UP T20 league 2025, and also showcased his bowling abilities, which might go in the batter's favour over others. Asia Cup 2025 Live Telecast Channel in India: How To Watch Cricket Tournament Featuring India vs Pakistan on TV.

Sufiyan Muqeem

A talent who remains underutilised, Pakistan might unleash Sufiyan Muqeem in the Asia Cup 2025, given helpful conditions for spin bowling. Wrist spin is a dying art, which Sufiyan masters, that too, with his left hand, making the bowler a rarity, and an unknown entity for other nations, including India, who have gaps in their lineup.

The high-voltage IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, with both teams clashing against each other six times, with India winning four and Pakistan coming out victorious twice. Interestingly, both of India's losses against Pakistan have been in T20Is, which will also be the format for IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025.

