ATK

New Delhi [India], July 1: On the special occasion of World Doctors' Day Times Applaud communities come together to express gratitude and appreciation for the tireless efforts and significant contributions made by medical professionals. Here we unveil the highly anticipated list of the top ten doctors in 2023 in India.

Also Read | West Bengal: Tensions Again Flare Up in South 24 Parganas's Bhangar After Clashes Between Trinamool Congress and AISF Activists.

These exceptional doctors have been chosen for their unwavering dedication, brilliance, compassion, & transformative impact on patient care

1. Dr Anju Sharma

Also Read | BCCI Planning to Conduct Next Edition of Women's Premier League in Home and Away Format During Diwali Window, Confirms Jay Shah.

If we are not comfortable or unease with something in our life that can cause Disease, as Dis-ease itself says I am not in ease not comfortable supporting this theory Dr Anju Sharma has changed millions life.

Dr Anju Sharma is global renowned Sound Energy Master & doctorate in Sound & Emotional health Therapy. Founder -Chairperson of Happy Heart Foundation.

A renowned national award-winning doctor & author of most inspirational popular book BRAHM SE BRAHMAAND, the complete science of Sound healing. Dr Sharma, an exemplary figure in the field of healthcare, has received numerous prestigious accolades and recognition for her exceptional contributions. She was honored by International Healthcare Excellence, acknowledging her remarkable achievements. As the most innovative Sonic Researcher, she has made groundbreaking advancements in her field. Additionally, she was named the Inspirational Woman of the Year for her remarkable accomplishments and influence.

Dr Sharma's dedication to combating drug abuse led her to be honored by the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand for her commendable efforts in running an anti-drug campaign. Furthermore, her incredible work towards public welfare was recognized by the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi ji along with The Atal Saman Achievement.

Her expertise as a Healing Guru has been widely acknowledged, receiving recognition from National publications such as Dainik Bhaskar & as Times of India. Moreover, she was bestowed with the title of Sakal Idol of Maharashtra by the Chief Minister of Goa, further solidifying her impact and influence across regions.

https://instagram.com/dr.anjusharma?igshid=MjAxZDBhZDhlNA==

2. Dr Ambrish Vijayakar

Dr Ambrish Vijayakar is a well-known name in the field of homeopathy to which he has made an exemplary contribution. He is the Managing Director of Predictive Homoeopathy Private Limited.

Dr Ambrish has given 19 valuable years of his life to medical practice. He has expertise in treating genetic mutational cases with more than 42 free camps all over India, for special children.

Dr Ambrish Vijayakar is also a par excellence motivational speaker in the field of homeopathy. He has trained more than 20000 homeopathic students all over the world.

The Trendsetter 2022 Award was bestowed to Dr Ambrish to honor his remarkable services in the field of homeopathy. He received the award from the Governor of Maharashtra- Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai on February 24, 2022.

Dr Ambrish Vijayakar is the youth icon in Homoeopathy. Receiving award from Deputy chief minister devandra phadanavis also. https://www.instagram.com/drambrishvijayakar/?hl=en

3. Dr Bhavesh Arun Popat (MD,FVIR) - Vascular Specialist, Interventional Radiologist

With more than 20 years in the vascular field, Dr Bhavesh is a senior Vascular specialist in the country. An alumnus of prestigious, Seth GS Medical College, Mumbai and was a faculty at renowned King Edward Memorial(KEM) Hospital, Mumbai for more than a decade.

Receiver of the Times Healthcare Leader Award, he is National Treasurer (ISVIR-India) & Joint Secretary (ISVIR-Maharashtra) and associated with global bodies in the vascular field; like CIRSE (Europe), APSCIVR (Asia), SIR (USA).

The doctor is extensively involved in treatment of fatal conditions like cancer, aneurysm, liver tumour etc. while he also dedicates time for treating numerous patients with conditions like varicose-veins, diabetic-foot, prostate-enlargement, etc.

He believes lack of awareness about availability of new non-surgical options for such conditions; leads to patients suffering for years and experiencing significant reduction in quality of life while at the same time, the medical condition worsens. His training programs for medical professionals via his nonprofit 'Mumbai Vascular Foundation' is recognised globally for its utility and service. www.endovascularclinic.in

4. Dr. Minal Chandra

Dr Minal Chandra, co-founder of Epione Center for Pain Relief, is an esteemed pain physician renowned for their outstanding accomplishments in Pain Medicine. She possesses over 10 years of experience and exhibits exceptional leadership in her field, adhering to all new technologies and innovations with dedication.

Dr Chandra has earned her place at the forefront of her industry through her active advocacy for effective pain healthcare management through lectures and educational initiatives. Dr. Chandra organizes awareness camps for chronic pain patients, providing them with valuable information about available resources and relief techniques. Her commitment to creating a pain-free society is further demonstrated through her advocacy for gender equality, financial independence, and education - making her both an inspiring mother and healthcare provider. www.epionepainandspine.com

5. Dr Natasha Gupta

Dr Natasha Gupta, MSc (U.K.), MCSP, HCPC, OTPT the dedicated founder of PhysioPod, is widely acclaimed for her remarkable contributions to physiotherapy. Her commitment to advanced manual treatments has made her a prominent provider in Mumbai. Recently, she received two prestigious awards: "Most Popular Physiotherapy Provider in Mumbai" at the Maharashtra Business Awards 2023 and the "Excellence in the Field of Advanced Physiotherapy" award at the Lokshahi Samvad Event 2023, presented by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Ji.

Since establishing PhysioPod in 2019, Dr Gupta has turned her vision of a specialized clinic into reality. With a skilled team specializing in Neuro, Musculoskeletal, Lymphatics, and Biomechanics, she inspires patients and peers with professionalism and empathy.

Dr Gupta's recognition is a testament to her outstanding skills, innovative approach, and unwavering passion for shaping and elevating physiotherapy. She is an inspiration to her team, clients, and the entire profession.

https://instagram.com/physiopodmumbai

www.physiopod.in

6. Dr Nikhil Nasta

Dr Nikhil Nasta, MS DNB ICO(UK), is a renowned cataract and refractive surgeon. He founded iSight Eye Care and Surgery in 2010 to provide affordable eyecare. Dr Nasta has years of experience as an assistant professor at a medical college in Mumbai. He recognized a gap in the system, where many patients couldn't afford high-end treatments and were not eligible for schemes for the poor. He bridged this gap by establishing iSight Eye Care and Surgery to provide latest treatments at affordable rates, often offering discounts or delayed payment options.

Isight specializes in number correction, offering the latest technology like the bladeless contoura lasik for number correction. The organization keeps up with technological advancements to ensure patients make informed choices. Patients are explained, given handouts andi videos as homework, and re-counseled before scheduling surgery. www.eyesurgeonmumbai.com

7. DR. RAJESH LALCHANDANI

Consultant Medical Director-Arisia Aesthetic and Anti-aging clinic, Center of Excellence & Training Institute - Vile Parle East, Mumbai 400057.

At ARISIA, we are committed to providing the international quality aesthetic & anti-aging treatments to help you discover your most beautiful and confident self.

Dr Rajesh Lalchandani is a Consultant Medical Director & Global Trainer at Arisia. His expertise lies in the field of medical aesthetics, therapeutics and neuro- aesthetics He specializes in Botulinum Toxin Injections, Hyaluronic Acid based dermal fillers and Ultrasound -guided injections techniques. Dr Lalchandani's passion for innovative breakthroughs and game-changing solutions includes Energy based devices like the US-FDA-approved ULTHERAPY (non surgical skin lift of face and neck), where he is a global trainer & expert in the field of micro-focused ultrasound with visualisation (MFU-V), which has made him a true pioneer in the field of Aesthetic medicine.

Instagram page: arisiaindia. www.arisia.in

8. Dr Sachin P Lohiya

At Dr Lohiya Acupuncture we could successfully avoid more than 90% of knee-Spine operations. We ourselves being a team of Allopath's know the depth of illness and how to tackle it well. We have experienced more than 10 lakh of Knee-Spine cases in last 23yrs. We having 5 clinics in Mumbai, 2 at Delhi. We serves approx. 500 patients per day with Acupuncture which is highest single day record after Government Acupuncture colleges in China. More than 90% incurable disorders get benefitted at Dr. Lohiya Acupuncture.

Dr Sachin P Lohiya is Basically an Allopath, Pain Physician, Alumini of Beijing district college-China, Secretary Indian Academy of Acupuncture Science and Council Member World Association of Chinese Medicine. He has delivered scientific papers on treatment of Slip disc without surgeries, treatment of Autoimmune conditions, innovative ways of catgut embedding for which he has been awarded and appreciated at International events. He has authored books on Acupressure, Model Question bank in Acupuncture for students. Youtube search Dr Lohiya Acupuncture. Website: www.drlohiya.com

9. Dr Surabhi Desai

Dr Surabhi Dhanwala, a pioneering figure in healthcare, has positively impacted over 19,000 lives during her remarkable 18-year career in Pune and Dehradun clinics. With extensive education in Physiotherapy, Neuro Physiotherapy, Naturopathy, Yoga Sciences, Homeopathy, and Traditional Thai Medicine, she has earned an Honorary Doctorate Degree for her notable contributions.

Dr Surabhi's extraordinary approach blends modern science and traditional methods, resulting in surgery-free healing for her patients. Through her "magic hands," natural therapies, and empowering lifestyle adjustments, individuals have overcome various ailments like knee replacements, digestive disorders, diabetes, and joint issues. Her exceptional achievements were recognized with the prestigious ET Change Makers Award in 2022. For more information, visit dhanwala.com, where Dr Surabhi Dhanwala continues to revolutionize physiotherapy and naturopathy, providing hope and holistic healing to many. www.dhanwala.com

10. Dr Viral Desai

Dr Viral Desai is a renowned cosmetic and plastic surgeon in Mumbai, known for his natural-looking results and extensive experience. With over 20 years of practice, he has performed numerous procedures, including rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, liposuction, and facelifts.

Dr Desai is a member of prestigious organizations such as ISAPS, APSI, IMCAS, SODC and IAAPS, and has been recognized as a celebrity cosmetic and plastic surgeon. He is also a highly skilled hair transplant surgeon, having completed over 10,000 procedures and being certified by ISHRS. Dr Desai is dedicated to tailoring treatment plans to each patient's unique needs and providing exceptional care. Trust Dr. Viral Desai to help you achieve your aesthetic goals. Visit www.drviraldesai.com

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)