New Delhi [India], September 1: Ganesh Chaturthi marks a time of new beginnings, making it the perfect occasion to upgrade your entertainment system. This festive season, enhance your family gatherings and movie nights with a brand-new television. A smart TV is no longer just a luxury--it has become an essential part of family bonding, whether it is watching movies, cheering during cricket matches, or catching up on your favourite web series. And the good news is that Bajaj Finserv is making it easier than ever to bring home a new smart TV with attractive Ganesh Chaturthi offers and simple financing options.

Reasons to upgrade to a smart TV this Ganesh Chaturthi

Smart TVs deliver a more immersive and flexible entertainment experience compared to conventional TVs. From crystal-clear picture quality to seamless internet connectivity, voice control, and access to countless apps, a smart TV adds convenience and entertainment value to your daily life. Festivals are about creating memorable moments with your loved ones, and a high-quality television can enhance every family gathering.

However, buying a new TV is often seen as a big investment. This is where Bajaj Finserv's financing options help with making the process affordable and stress-free. With flexible EMI plans, zero down payment offers on select models, and instant approval facilities, Bajaj Finserv ensures that upgrading your entertainment system doesn't put a strain on your festive budget.

Top Smart TVs to choose from this festive season

Here's a closer look at some of the best smart TV models you can bring home this Ganesh Chaturthi with Bajaj Finserv:

Xiaomi X Pro Series 108 cm (43 inch) 4K Ultra HD LED TV: Xiaomi's smart TVs are packed with features at a price that appeals to budget-conscious buyers. Running on Google TV, this model offers access to a huge range of content along with sharp 4K display quality. The Xiaomi X Pro Series 43-inch TV is priced between Rs. 32,000 and Rs. 38,000, making it one of the most value-for-money options for families looking to upgrade.

TCL 108 cm (43 inch) 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV with QLED Display

TCL brings premium viewing to your living room with its Quantum Dot technology, delivering vivid colours and lifelike images. The Google TV platform adds a smooth and personalised user experience, ensuring every member of the family can easily find what they love to watch. This TCL QLED model is available between Rs. 36,000 and Rs. 42,000, and with Bajaj Finserv's finance options and television offers, even such advanced technology becomes easy to afford.

Sony 109.22 cm (43 inch) 4K Ultra HD LED Smart TV

Sony has always been a trusted brand for picture and sound quality. This 43-inch model delivers sharp 4K visuals and rich, powerful audio, making it a great choice for those who appreciate premium quality in a compact size. The Sony 43-inch Smart TV is priced between Rs. 48,000 and Rs. 55,000, and Bajaj Finserv's Easy EMI plans ensure that even a high-end Sony model fits easily within your festive budget.

LG 139.7 cm (55 inch) UHD UT80 4K Smart TV

LG smart TVs are known for their user-friendly WebOS interface and smooth streaming capabilities. This 55-inch model offers a wide screen, making it perfect for family movie nights or binge-watching sessions during the holidays. The LG UHD UT80 is priced between Rs. 50,000 and Rs. 56,000, offering an excellent blend of value and premium features.

Samsung 139.7 cm (55 inch) 4K Ultra HD LED Smart TV with PurColor

Samsung's sleek 55-inch Ultra HD TV is designed for modern homes. The large screen is perfect for family viewing, while the slim design complements contemporary living spaces. This model is available between Rs. 52,000 and Rs. 58,000, and with Bajaj Finserv's EMI options, you can enjoy premium entertainment without a heavy upfront cost.

Upgrade to a new Smart TV with Bajaj Finserv

When you choose Bajaj Finserv for your smart TV purchase, you are not just getting financing--you are ensuring a smooth, convenient, and rewarding shopping experience. Here's why:

Competitive prices: Bajaj Finserv's partner stores provide televisions at market-competitive rates, ensuring you get maximum value for your money.

Easy EMIs: Choose a repayment tenure that works best for you and manage your finances without any stress.

Zero down payment: Select models are available with zero down payment, so you don't have to make a large upfront investment.

Wide availability: With an extensive network of partner stores across cities, Bajaj Finserv ensures you can find and buy your preferred model easily.

You can also explore options online on Bajaj Mall, check your EMI eligibility in just a few clicks, and then visit the nearest Bajaj Finserv partner store to complete your purchase with ease.

Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are approximate and may vary based on location, retailer, promotional offers, and the specific variant of the model.

