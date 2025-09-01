The Mount Mary Fair, popularly known as the Bandra Fair, is one of the most famous celebrations held in Mumbai’s Bandra area. The popular fair is held every year in September at the Mount Mary Basilica in Bandra. The week-long fair draws a large number of devotees and visitors from across Mumbai and other parts of the country. The fair begins on the Sunday following the feast of the Nativity of Mother Mary, which falls on September 8. This year, Mount Mary Fair 2025 will be held from September 5, 2025, to September 13, 2025, at the Basilica of Our Lady of the Mount, Bandra. In this article, you will find everything from Basilica of Our Lady of the Mount 2025 mass timings, Bandra Fair location and address, and more as a part of Mount Mary Fair 2025 complete guide. Mount Mary Fair: All You Need To Know About the Bandra Festival in Mumbai That Honours the Birth of the Virgin Mother Mary.

The annual Mount Mary fair transforms the Bandra area into a colourful place with vibrant lights and decorations. This cherished tradition brings together faith, culture, and community. This week-long celebration coincides with the Feast of the Nativity of Mary, beginning on September 5. During this time, devotees engage in novena, i.e., nine days of prayer, leading up to the feast day, attend special masses, and participate in various religious ceremonies at the historic Basilica of Our Lady of the Mount.

Mount Mary Fair 2025 Start and End Dates

Mount Mary Fair 2025 begins on September 5, 2025 till September 13, 2025 at the Basilica of Our Lady of the Mount, Bandra.

Mount Mary Fair 2025 Time

Get ready for the vibrant Mount Mary Fair, fondly called the Bandra Fair, returning in 2025 from September 5 to 13. The week-long celebration will light up Bandra every day from 10:00 AM to 9:00 PM, offering a lively mix of devotion, culture, food, and festivities.

Important Dates Around Mount Mary Festival 2025

Bandra Fair Location and Address

The Bandra Fair is held at Mount Mary Church (the Basilica of Our Lady of the Mount) in the Bandra suburb of Mumbai, India.

Basilica of Our Lady of the Mount

Mount Mary Road, near Shanti Avedna Sadan,

Mount Mary, Bandra West,

Mumbai, Maharashtra 400050, India

Mount Mary Fair Significance

Mount Mary Fair holds great importance for Catholics as well as for other devotees who come to visit Mother Mary and seek her blessings. The Mount Mary Fair has been celebrated for hundreds of years now and it carries forward age-old traditions of faith and festivity. The annual tradition is deeply rooted in faith, as thousands of devotees come to pray to Mother Mary for blessings, healing, and miracles.

Families who have been attending for generations see it as a part of their heritage and legacy, a time to reconnect with their roots, and pass on these traditions to the younger generation. During the week-long festivities, people of all religions visit the basilica, lighting candles, offering flowers, and fulfilling vows, making it a symbol of unity and devotion. The fair is a cultural extravaganza as streets are lit, vendors sell handicrafts, toys, religious articles, sweets and traditional Goan delicacies.

