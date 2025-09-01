Where to Watch Bangladesh National Cricket Team vs Netherlands National Cricket Team: The Bangladesh national cricket team will take on the Netherlands national cricket team in the BAN vs NED 2nd T20I 2025 of the ongoing three-match series. Hosts Bangladesh are leading the series 1-0, having won BAN vs NED 1st T20I 2025, in a one-sided contest against the Netherlands. BAN vs NED 1st T20I 2025: Litton Das, Taskin Ahmed Help Bangladesh Clinch Eight-Wicket Win, Go 1–0 Up in Three-Match Series (Watch Video Highlights).

Taskin Ahmed starred with the ball for Bangladesh, taking four wickets as the Netherlands were bundled out for 136, with Teja Nidamanuru top-scoring with 26. In reply, Bangladesh captain Litton Das led from the front, scoring an unbeaten 54 off 29, well-supported by Saif Hassan, who remained not out on 36 as the hosts chased down 137.

Bangladesh vs Netherlands 2nd T20I 2025 Details

Match BAN vs NED 2nd T20I Date Monday, Sept 1 Time 5:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet Live Streaming and Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no telecast available

When is Bangladesh vs Netherlands 2nd T20I 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The Bangladesh National Cricket Team will lock horns against the Netherlands National Cricket Team in the second T20I of the three-match series on September 1. The BAN vs NED 2nd T20I 2025 is set to be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet, and start at 5:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). 17-Year-Old Cedric de Lange Added to Netherlands Squad for Bangladesh T20I Series.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Bangladesh vs Netherlands 2nd T20I 2025?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner in India for the Bangladesh vs Netherlands 2025 T20I series. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch BAN vs NED 2nd T20I 2025 live telecast. For the BAN vs NED 2025 T20I series online viewing option.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of Bangladesh vs Netherlands 2nd T20I 2025?

FanCode has the streaming rights of the BAN vs NED 2025 T20I series. Fans in India can watch BAN vs NED 2nd T20I 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app and website. But it is not available for free; fans would require a match pass worth Rs 25. Bangladesh will look to continue its winning momentum, having already gained a 1 -0 lead.

