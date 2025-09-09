PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 9: The year 2025 has redefined wearable tech, with smartwatches becoming more than just gadgets. Smartwatches are now style statements, fitness companions, and productivity boosters. From advanced health monitoring to seamless connectivity, the top-rated smartwatches of this year are built to keep pace with modern lifestyles.

What makes the experience even better is how smartly one can own them. With Bajaj Finserv's Maha Bachat calculator, customers can instantly check how much they save across offers, discounts, and EMIs, ensuring they get the best value for their money.

Why choose a smartwatch in 2025?

Smartwatches this year are redefining what it means to stay connected. Some key highlights include:

* Health-first design: Continuous heart rate tracking, SpO2 monitoring, and even ECG in premium models.* Seamless productivity: Smart notifications, voice calling, and calendar sync for everyday tasks.* Long battery life: Extended power backup makes them reliable travel partners.* Fashion meets tech: Slimmer, lighter, and available in premium finishes to match every style.* Value for money: Options starting under Rs. 5,000 ensure there is something for everyone.

Top-rated smartwatches of 2025

Here are some of the most popular and best-rated smartwatch models in 2025:

Apple Watch Series 10 GPS + Cellular, 45mm

Price: Rs. 44,900

The Apple Watch Series 10 is the ultimate lifestyle companion, combining sleek design with powerful features. It offers advanced health monitoring like ECG, temperature sensing, and SpO2, along with crash detection and improved Siri integration. Perfect for productivity, it supports standalone calling, seamless iOS sync, and a brighter Always-On display that enhances usability outdoors.

* Display: 1.9-inch LTPO OLED Retina, Always-On* Processor: S10 Bionic chip* Battery: Up to 36 hours (Low Power Mode)* Connectivity: GPS + Cellular, Wi-Fi 6E* Colours: Midnight, Starlight, Silver, Product Red

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic LTE, 47mm

Price: Rs. 36,999

The Galaxy Watch6 Classic brings timeless style with modern power. Its rotating bezel, premium stainless steel build, and vibrant AMOLED display make it a stylish yet functional pick. Powered by Wear OS, it offers advanced sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, and personalised workout insights. LTE connectivity enables standalone calls and music streaming, making it a complete everyday smartwatch.

* Display: 1.5-inch Super AMOLED, Always-On* Processor: Exynos W930 Dual-Core* Battery: Up to 40 hours* Durability: 5ATM + IP68, MIL-STD-810H* Colours: Black, Silver

Google Pixel Watch 3

Price: Rs. 41,999

The Pixel Watch 3 blends Google's ecosystem with Fitbit's health expertise. Its minimalist circular design, sharper OLED display, and Wear OS 4 integration make it both stylish and functional. It excels in wellness tracking with ECG, sleep stages, stress management, and body response sensors. With LTE options, hands-free Google Assistant, and seamless Android integration, it's perfect for productivity and fitness.

* Display: 1.3-inch OLED, Always-On* Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 + co-processor* Battery: Up to 24 hours with fast charging* Durability: 5ATM water resistance* Colours: Obsidian, Hazel, Porcelain

Amazfit T-Rex 3

Price: Rs. 24,999

Built for adventurers, the Amazfit T-Rex 3 is rugged yet packed with features. With military-grade durability, dual-band GPS, and over 150 sports modes, it's a powerhouse for outdoor enthusiasts. It also includes 24/7 heart rate, SpO2, stress monitoring, and AI-driven coaching. Its long-lasting battery life and AMOLED display make it ideal for travel and fitness lovers.

* Display: 1.43-inch AMOLED, Always-On* Processor: Zepp OS 3.0 with AI engine* Battery: Up to 25 days (Normal Mode)* Durability: MIL-STD-810G, 10ATM water resistance* Colours: Astro Black, Desert Khaki, Army Green

Noise ColorFit Pro 5 Max

Price: Rs. 5,499

For budget-conscious buyers, the Noise ColorFit Pro 5 Max offers premium features at an affordable price. It includes a large AMOLED display, Bluetooth calling, 100+ sports modes, and health tracking with SpO2, heart rate, and sleep monitoring. Lightweight and stylish, it's an everyday smartwatch that combines value with performance.

* Display: 1.96-inch AMOLED, Always-On* Processor: Custom Noise OS chip* Battery: Up to 10 days* Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3 with Calling* Colours: Jet Black, Navy Blue, Rose Gold

Disclaimer: The features, availability, and pricing of each model are subject to change and may vary. For the most accurate and up-to-date information, please visit the official website.

Beyond smartwatches, customers can also explore the latest offers on a wide range of electronics and other home appliances. It is the perfect time for a complete home upgrade.

Bigger savings with the Maha Bachat Savings Calculator

The Maha Bachat Savings Calculator is a shopper's best friend. It shows all possible savings in one simple view. Customers can see brand offers like discounts from manufacturers. They can also check dealer offers such as cashback or price cuts at partner stores like Croma or Vijay Sales.

The tool also highlights EMI benefits, including Easy EMI plans and zero down payment on select products. This makes it easy for shoppers to know their total savings and pick the best deal.

Why buy with Bajaj Finserv

With access to over 1.5 lakh Bajaj Finserv partner stores across 4,000+ cities in India, buying a new smartwatch on EMIs is simple and even affordable.

* Easy EMIs: Break the cost into small, pocket-friendly monthly instalments.* Zero down payment: Available on select products, you can take your favourite smartwatch home without paying anything upfront.* Maha Bachat Savings calculator: Check how much you can save when you shop with Bajaj Finserv using this tool. The tool helps customers by combining all available brand, dealer, and EMI offers in one place, enabling you to see total savings instantly and make smarter, budget-friendly purchase decisions with ease.* Flexible tenures: Choose a repayment plan that suits your budget, with flexible tenures ranging from 3 to 60 months.* Quick approval: Get instant loan approval with minimal paperwork.

Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit-taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with a significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India, and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global Ratings.

To know more, visit www.bajajfinserv.in

