Portugal national football team will be back in action in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 European qualifiers as they will take on Hungary in their next encounter away from home. Portugal are the defending UEFA Nations League champion and they started their FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign looking like one. They demolished Armenia in the previous game by a margin of 5-0 and moved to the top of the points table. Cristiano Ronaldo fore fronted the demolition job as he scored two goals and so did Joao Felix. Joao Cancelo scored the fifth and with it Portugal opened their campaign in style. In their group, no other team secured a victory. The match between Hungary and Republic of Ireland ended in a draw. Cristiano Ronaldo Dedicates His Goal to Diogo Jota With Touching Celebration During Armenia vs Portugal FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Match (See Pic).

Portugal will play Hungary in their next match of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 European qualifiers at Puskás Aréna, Budapest, Hungary. Hungary are a stronger side boasting of a strong defence and they will definitely put the Portugal attack under a new challenge and will try to hit them on counters. Portugal will once again look at Cristiano Ronaldo to convert the chances created by their high-quality midfield consisting of Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes and Joao Neves. Ronaldo is in a good goal-scoring form and he will look to extend it as much as possible. Fans eager to know whether Ronaldo will play in the Hungary vs Portugal FIFA World Cup 2026 European qualifiers match, they will get the entire information here.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Hungary vs Portugal FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Match?

Yes, in all probability, Cristiano Ronaldo will play tonight in the Hungary vs Portugal FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers match. The Portugal star is amongst goal and he is fit as he was spotted training with the remainder of the Portugal players. Ronaldo is a key part of Roberto Martinez's plans and will be part of the starting XI as well, unless there's any late injury or any other development. Cristiano Ronaldo Pushes Away Fan Looking for a Selfie Before Portugal’s FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifier Against Armenia, Video Goes Viral.

Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal Training

Cristiano Ronaldo got off to a good start to the 2025-26 season, where he scored in Al-Nassr's campaign-opening 5-0 victory over Al-Taawoun in the Saudi Pro League this year. Despite being 40 years of age, Ronaldo eyes to appear in the FIFA World Cup for one last time in 2026. The qualifiers will play a key role in his preparation.

