New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI/ATK): Toyam Sports Limited (TSL), India's only BSE & MSEI listed sports company, in association with its UAE-based subsidiary sports company, Pacific Star Sports (PSS), is launching a mega T10 Legends Cricket League of 6 Cricket playing nations.

Cricket lovers across the globe will be witnessing the legends of their choice on the ground showing their amazing cricket skills. The said league will be called the "Legends Cricket League".

The teams of the legends cricket league will be India Legends, Australia Legends, England Legends, West Indies Legends, South Africa Legends & Sri Lanka Legends. It will be very interesting and thrilling to watch the cricket legends of yesteryear playing the fastest format of the cricket, T10.

We at TSL & PSS are very excited to conceptualize such a global short-format, annual cricket league. The format, schedule, venues and the participating cricketers will soon be shared with the media, says Mr. Mohamedali Budhwani the CMD of Toyam Sports Limited. The idea is to bring back the super stars of cricket to the ground who we have loved and idolized as cricket fans.

This will be a significant development in the world of cricket. The series will be an amazing property for the broadcasters, streaming partners and advertising brands to associate with, said Budhwani.

