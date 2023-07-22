PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22: Today, Tracktical Concerts and Paytm Insider have officially announced the commencement of ticket sales for the highly anticipated hip-hop event of the year, 50 Cent's India tour. Tracktical Concerts is bringing the GRAMMY® and EMMY® award-winning artist '50 Cent' aka Curtis James Jackson to India as part of his ongoing 'The Final Lap Tour 2023' on November 25th. Paytm Insider has secured the rights to be the exclusive ticketing partner for this mega event. The much awaited concert will commemorate the 20th anniversary of his pioneering album 'Get Rich or Die Tryin' and is slated to take place at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

Also Read | Buttock Enlargement Surgery Goes Wrong! 22-Years-Old Russian Woman Dies During Procedure Performed by 'Unqualified' Beautician.

Ever since the iconic rapper dropped the news on a social media platform, there has been unprecedented hype around this most-anticipated show of the year and there have been record-breaking numbers for registrations. Last week, the initial announcement about the event caused enthusiastic fans to eagerly rush towards the pre-sale registration link to secure access to early bird tickets. Yesterday, on 20th July, the early bird ticket sales commenced exclusively for those who had registered in advance. General tickets for this ultimate music event will go live tonight, 21st July with Paytm Insider from 8 PM onwards.

Presented by Tracktical Concerts, a leading entertainment company known for its involvement in live entertainment, movie production and artist associations, the tour is expected to showcase the best of 50 Cent's illustrious and momentous career, including a lineup of fan-favourite hits and eagerly-awaited tracks. Celebrated for his lyrical prowess, 50 Cent first cemented his place in the historical musicology with the groundbreaking success of 'Get Rich or Die Tryin', which propelled him to global stardom. Chart Toppers from this album, namely 'In Da Club', 'P.I.M.P.', and 'Candy Shop' have dominated charts and airwaves till date, and the album still continues to reign as a cultural phenomenon, captivating audiences with its gritty storytelling and infectious beats. The artist has also leveraged his star power to achieve unparalleled success as an entrepreneur, actor, and producer, earning a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Also Read | Manipur Viral Video: Another Accused, Who Paraded Tribal Women Naked, Arrested From Thoubal District.

Excited for his India show, 50 Cent added , "It's been a minute—16 years to be exact - since I came to India. Ever since my last visit in 2007, India has always showered me with warmth and love and I can't wait to return. As part of my Final Lap Tour, I'm returning to India in November!"

Vamseedharan Gowthamarajan – Founder & Director at Tracktical Concerts mentioned, "We are thrilled to bring the legendary rapper to India for an epic hip-hop invasion like no other, as part of his final global tour. Ever since the announcement of the concert, there has been a tremendous response from his fans from across the country and the pre-registration numbers are phenomenal. The hype, the excitement, the energy is already so palpable, it's going to be an electrifying night of hip-hop like never before!"

Varun Khare, Business Head, Paytm Insider said , "We're happy to be partnering with Tracktical Concerts to exclusively ticket the show. Post 50 Cent's announcement earlier this month, we've seen an amazing reaction from fans eager to get more details and buy tickets, our focus now is to ensure the entire fan journey from a ticketing perspective is seamless."

The Final Lap Tour promises to be an unforgettable experience for Curtis' fans across the country. Tickets go live on www.insider.in / http://www.50centindia.com on 21st July 2023, 8PM IST.

To apply for media credentials, email:pressrequests@tracktical.com

About Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson:

Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson has carved out a thriving television and ﬁlm career as both a best-in-class producer and star. In 2005, he founded G-Unit Film & Television Inc., which has produced a wide range of content across numerous platforms and sold a myriad of shows to various networks. Among these is the critically acclaimed #1 show on Starz, Power, in which he not only co-starred but also served as executive producer and director. He has successfully focused on the expansion of the Power universe with spinoffs Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan and Power Book IV: Force. G-Unit Film & Television also produced ABC's For Life, is currently in production on season three of the hit series, Black Maﬁa Family, for Starz and recently released the Black Maﬁa Family docuseries. In 2023, Jackson announced a non-exclusive multi-project development deal with FOX. G-Unit is also in development on the scripted series Fightland and Queen Nzinga for Starz as well as Trill League at BET+. Untitled is in development for Paramount+ with Chad Stahelski attached to direct. Lady Danger starring Nicki Minaj is set at Freevee. G-Unit Film & Television recently released Hip Hop Homicides on WeTV. Jackson is also expanding into the podcast space through his new G-Unit Audio banner with the debut of Surviving El Chapo: The Twins Who Brought Down a Drug Lord in partnership with iHeart Media and Lionsgate Sound. The company is also building out its feature slate, starting with a three picture horror deal as a collaboration with horror phenom Eli Roth and 3BlackDot and Expendables 4 upcoming with Millennium and Lionsgate.

About Tracktical Concerts:

Tracktical® was founded in 2010 with a shared passion for creating epic live entertainment shows in India. Now based in Mumbai, Tracktical® has established itself into a leading entertainment company known for its involvement in movie production, live entertainment, and artist associations. Tracktical® Concerts is the Live entertainment company of Tracktical®.

More info at www.tracktical.com.

About Paytm Insider:

Paytm Insider is one of India's leading live entertainment and digital experience platforms. It helps the audience discover and find tickets to exciting live and online events. The company has welcomed fans to over 125K events across the country and sold over 20 million tickets to some of the most exciting and unforgettable experiences.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2159320/50_Cent_Mumbai_Concert.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2159319/Tracktical_Logo.jpg

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)