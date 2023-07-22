Mumbai, July 22: An ‘unqualified’ cosmetic surgeon's buttock augmentation treatment resulted in the death of a lady. Just ‘10 minutes after she was administered local anaesthetic’ by her friend who was scheduled to do the surgery, Mika Shabasova, 22, suddenly dead. Although an ambulance was summoned, the Russian woman had already passed away by the time paramedics got there.

According to the Russian Investigative Committee, a 22-year-old Makhachkala resident who was visiting a buddy who does cosmetic treatments at home passed away immediately after receiving anaesthesia. All the incident's circumstances are currently being established, said the authorities as they initiated a probe into the death of the victim. Meanwhile, cosmetologist Uma M. has now been placed under house arrest. Kim Kardashian Lookalike, Christina Ashten Gourkani, Dies Post Plastic Surgery Procedure.

At the 'home surgery' where Shabasova perished, Ms M, a former waitress, was offering lip, cheek and bum enlargements to customers despite not having permission to do cosmetic surgery. After completing a "two-week course," the beautician reportedly offered the operation that caused the victim's death for merely £154.

Ms. M told Makhachkala police in southeast Russia that she had frequently applied the local anaesthetic lidocaine to Shabasova's skin and had inquired about any sensitivities before giving the medication.

The cause of death will be determined by a forensic medical examination, local media site 112 said. A friend of Shabasova's claimed to have forewarned her not to proceed with the treatment. He said that the beautician who was scheduled to execute the procedure had just recently gotten a qualification. Billionaire Dies After Penis Enlargement Surgery; Diamond Trader Reportedly had ‘Napoleon Complex’.

Unbeknownst to her worried housemates, Shabasova allegedly "secretly" called a cab to take her to the cosmetologist's home. He said that Shabasova had previously undergone surgery "with different anaesthetics" on her lips, nose, and chin.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 22, 2023 01:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).