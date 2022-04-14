Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): TrekNomads organised a large-scale trekking programme for 800+ school children in collaboration with Ekya Schools and CMR NPS.

This activity was organized from April 1st to April 9th to help children connect with nature since their outdoor activities were stalled for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 32-Year-Old Woman Raped for 10 Months on Marriage Lure in Bhopal.

As a part of the program, TrekNomads conceptualised a day outing and trekking experience along with adventure activities at Ramanagara. The trek was conducted in batches over five days, with children from grades 5 to 11 taking part alongside their teachers. Activities such as rappelling, kayaking, and ziplining were also organized for the children. All the activities were conducted with the utmost safety and precautions, bearing in mind the audience.

"Hiking with children is always fun as they always come with an open mind to learn new things. It was great to see teachers join us and help kids learn and explore new activities outside the classroom. Kudos to parents who have given their children an opportunity to explore nature early in life. More and more schools and parents should let their children go out and explore nature," said Naveen Mallesh, Founder of TrekNomads.

Also Read | Honda City e:HEV Hybrid Unveiled in India, To Be Launched Next Month.

He further said, "Trekking is an exceptional way to introduce children to nature, a basic understanding of being in nature, and the difference between hiking, trekking, and mountaineering. It also helps children build leadership skills and makes them more empathetic towards others."

TrekNomads, which was started in 2017, has taken over 7,000+ individuals to the mountains with the motto of helping people to experience nature comfortably. Their expertise lies in customising premium treks for groups to the Western Ghats, one-day treks in Karnataka, and multiple-day treks in the Himalayas both in India and Nepal.

For more details logon to www.treknomads.com.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)