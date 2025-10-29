PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], October 29: Trinasolar, a global leader in smart solar and energy storage solutions, is showcasing its Elementa 2 Pro and Elementa 3 utility-scale battery energy storage systems (BESS) at Energy Storage Summit India 2025, being held from October 31 to November 1, 2025. This participation underscores Trinasolar's commitment to supporting India's clean energy transition with advanced, future-ready storage technologies.

India has become the world's fourth-largest renewable energy market, surpassing its COP26 target of 50% renewable capacity well ahead of 2030. With solar leading the mix, energy storage is now crucial for grid stability, higher renewable integration, and meeting growing demand from utilities, healthcare, and data centers.

For 28 years, Trinasolar has pioneered PV innovation, including 210mm module technology, and has driven the industry into the 600W+ and 700W+ eras. By June, Trinasolar had shipped over 12GWh of energy storage systems globally, with annual shipments projected to reach 8-10GWh by 2025--reinforcing its leadership in the global clean energy transition.

Expanding its portfolio with Elementa 2 Pro and the debut of Elementa 3 in South Asia, Trinasolar continues to lead in technology. The Elementa 3 system features advanced 587Ah liquid-cooled cells and a 6.25 MWh capacity, delivering a 12.5% reduction in Levelized Cost of Storage (LCOS) compared to previous systems. With higher energy density, enhanced safety, and improved reliability, Elementa 3 sets a new standard for efficiency and performance.

Elementa 2 Pro is designed for long lifecycle projects, supporting up to 12,000 cell cycles and offering a 5 MWh capacity. Its EV-grade cells, triple-layer protection, and advanced monitoring features can boost system efficiency by up to 90%. Hybrid and advanced refrigerant cooling technology ensures stable performance across a wide temperature range (-30°C to 55°C), making it ideal for India's challenging conditions including extreme heat and high humidity.

"India has emerged as one of the world's most dynamic renewable energy markets, setting benchmarks in both policy and implementation," said Dr. Leo Zhao, Head of Energy Storage, Trinasolar Asia Pacific. "We are accelerating technological innovation and strengthening our global service capabilities to support India's net-zero transition. With our Elementa 2 Pro and Elementa 3 solutions, we aim to enhance grid resilience, accelerate renewable adoption, and empower communities across India with energy independence."

Trina Storage, a business unit of Trinasolar, continues to demonstrate industry leadership, having been named to BloombergNEF's Energy Storage Tier 1 Ranking for Q3 2025 for the seventh consecutive quarter--a testament to its strong bankability, financial stability, and proven performance with integrated cell-to-AC system solutions. Further underscoring its global reputation, Trinasolar was also included in S&P Global Commodity Insights' inaugural Tier 1 Cleantech Companies list for both solar PV modules and energy storage systems, reflecting its robust market presence, worldwide footprint, and ongoing commitment to sustainable practices.

"Our Elementa series is designed to deliver high performance and rapid deployment, giving customers the confidence and flexibility they need for today's energy challenges," Zhao added.

Trinasolar will be present at Booth 3, Crystal Banquet Hall (2F), India Expo Mart, Greater Noida, where attendees can learn more about the company's latest Elementa 2 Pro and Elementa 3 energy storage solutions, and meet experts to discuss innovations tailored to India's evolving energy landscape.

Founded in 1997, TrinaSolar Co., Ltd. (stock symbol: TrinaSolar; stock code: 688599) is mainly engaged in PV products, PV systems and smart energy. PV products include R&D, production and sales of PV modules. PV systems consist of power stations and system products. Smart energy mainly comprises PV power generation and operation & maintenance, smart solutions for energy storage, smart microgrid, and development and sales of multi-energy systems. With the strategic goal of "Creating a new industrial ecosystem led by Trinasolar and promoting Trinasolar as a leader in smart PV and energy storage solutions ", we are committed to leading the way in smart PV and energy storage solutions and facilitating the transformation of new power systems for a net-zero future. On June 10, 2020, Trinasolar was listed on the Science and Technology Innovation Board (STAR Market) of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE). It is the first PV and energy storage company that has gone public on the STAR Market providing PV products.

