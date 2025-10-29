New Delhi, October 29: Amazon has confirmed plans to lay off around 14,000 corporate jobs, which is about 4% of its global corporate workforce. Earlier reports had suggested that the company was considering to reduce nearly 30,000 positions. The Amazon layoffs mark a major shift as the company pushes deeper into the artificial intelligence (AI) era, following CEO Andy Jassy’s warning that AI advancements could transform the company’s workforce structure.

As per reports, Amazon employs nearly 1.55 million employees globally, including around 3,50,000 in its corporate division. The company’s decision to lay off 14,000 corporate jobs reportedly follows increasing operational costs and a slowdown in certain retail areas after years of pandemic-era overhiring. Amazon Web Services (AWS), Prime Video, and Twitch are reportedly among the divisions to be most affected by the layoffs. Meta Layoffs: Mark Zuckerberg-Run Company To Lay Off Employees in Superintelligence Labs AI Unit, Job Cuts May Affect 600 Roles.

Why Amazon Is Laying Off 14,000 Employees Despite Strong Performance?

Beth Galetti, Amazon’s Senior Vice President of People Experience and Technology, confirmed that the Amazon layoffs will affect around 14,000 corporate employees. Galetti noted that the latest job cuts aim to streamline operations, cut unnecessary layers, and redirect resources toward key projects and customer priorities for present and future growth. In a blog post, Galetti said, "While this will include reducing in some areas and hiring in others, it will mean an overall reduction in our corporate workforce of approximately 14,000 roles."

Galetti explained that the layoffs are part of the company's attempt to remain competitive in an industry that is rapidly developing. Despite strong performance and innovation, the company said the rise of AI is transforming how businesses operate and compete. Galetti said, "We’re convinced that we need to be organized more leanly, with fewer layers and more ownership, to move as quickly as possible for our customers and business."

Amazon Will Provide Severance Pay and Job Support to Laid-Off Employees

Amazon will provide support to affected employees, which will include 90 days to explore internal job opportunities. The company’s recruitment teams will also prioritise internal hires during this period. Those who do not secure a new role will receive transition assistance like severance pay, health benefits, and outplacement services. Meta AI Layoffs 2025: Mark Zuckerberg's Firm Eliminates Roles From Risk Division and Superintelligence Labs, Reportedly Replaces Some With Artificial Intelligence.

Will Amazon Layoffs Affect Employees in India?

Since Amazon announced plans to lay off 14,000 employees globally, the workforce in the US, Canada, and Europe are reportedly receiving layoff notifications through internal communication channels. As per a report of Economic Times, Amazon will likely lay off around 800 to 1,000 corporate employees in India.

