Mumbai, October 29: The semi-finals of the ongoing ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 will take place in Colombo and Navi Mumbai on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. Ahead of the knockout games, let's take a look at the players with most wickets in this tournament so far. IND-W vs AUS-W, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Alyssa Healy Back in Nets, Defending Champions Australia Get Major Boost Ahead of Semi-Final Clash Against India.

1. Annabel Sutherland

Annabel Sutherland (Photo Credit: X/@ICC)

Australian bowler Annabel Sutherland is currently at the top spot with 15 wickets in six matches of the mega event at an average of 13.33.

2. Deepti Sharma

Deepti Sharma (Photo Credit: X/@BCCIWomen)

So far in the seven matches of the competition, Team India's off-spinner Deepti Sharma has scalped 15 wickets at an average of 22.47.

3. Alana King

Alana King (Photo credit: X @pvsportaunz)

Australia leg-spinner Alana King is third on the list with 13 wickets in six matches at an average of 12.92. ENG-W vs SA-W, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: England Upbeat About Sophie Ecclestone Being Fit for Semi-Final Fixture Against South Africa.

4. Sophie Ecclestone

Sophie Ecclestone. (Photo credits: X/@Sophecc19)

Experienced England left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone is fourth in the ongoing mega event with 12 wickets in six matches at an average of 15.33.

5. Linsey Smith

Linsey Smith (Photo Credit: X/@ICC)

England bowler Linsey Smith is fifth in the list. She currently has 12 wickets in the seven matches of the tournament so far at an average of 15.50.