Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 20: Trishakti Industries Limited, India's leading crane rental and heavy lifting solutions provider, has reported strong Q3 FY26 results, with revenue growing by 20.3% and PAT rising 52.6% quarter-on-quarter--underscoring sustained operational momentum and robust sector demand.

Key Financial Highlights:

Management Commentary

Mr. Dhruv Jhanwar, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "Q3 FY26 marks another strong quarter in Trishakti's transformation journey as we continue building momentum across our heavy equipment hiring platform.

Revenue from operations reached Rs. 800.25 lakhs, up 20% QoQ and 357% YoY. For the nine months ended December 2025, our revenue stood at Rs. 1,873.70 lakhs, up 37% YoY, translating to an annualized revenue run rate of Rs. 48 crores.

EBITDA margin rebounded strongly to 70.05% in Q3 from 58.97% in Q2, as the one-off project delay from last quarter normalized. For 9M FY26, our EBITDA margin stood at 65.27%, well within our guided range of 60-65%, reflecting consistent operational efficiency.

Our fleet continues to operate at 100% utilization, with 117 machines deployed across 20+ active projects serving marquee clients including Larsen & Toubro, Reliance Industries, Jindal Group, KEC International, and ITD Cementation. These blue-chip relationships provide strong revenue visibility as we scale operations.

We have made exceptional progress on our capex deployment, having invested Rs. 154 crores in FY26 alone--well ahead of our Rs. 100 crore FY26 target--as part of our committed Rs. 400 crore plan through FY28. Our total asset base now stands at over Rs. 200 crores, representing 50% of our long-term guided plan. This expansion supports our growing presence in steel, renewable energy, metro rail, and large industrial projects.

With strong project visibility, expanding fleet, and disciplined execution capabilities, we remain confident in achieving our FY28 revenue target of Rs. 900-1,000 million while sustaining healthy operating margins. We remain deeply grateful to all our stakeholders for their continued trust as we scale with discipline and focus on long-term value creation."

About Trishakti Industries Limited

Trishakti Industries Limited, established in 1985, is one of India's premier infrastructure solutions providers, specializing in the hiring of heavy earth-moving equipment. With its diverse fleet of advanced machinery, the company supports large-scale projects across key sectors such as steel, cement, railways, construction, and more.

Over nearly four decades, Trishakti Industries has built a robust reputation through successful partnerships with leading organizations, including Tata Steel, Larsen & Toubro, RVNL, ONGC, ITD Cementation, Jindal Group, Adani Group, KEC International, NCC Limited, and many others. By delivering reliable, timely, and efficient equipment solutions, the company has played a pivotal role in powering India's infrastructure development.

Trishakti Industries is committed to operational excellence, safety, and client satisfaction, positioning itself as a trusted partner for some of the nation's most complex and high-profile projects. Continual investment in technology and innovation ensures that its clients benefit from access to cutting-edge and efficient machinery, making Trishakti Industries a leader in the field.

