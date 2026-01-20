New Delhi, January 20: A video has gone viral showing a youth performing high-risk stunts at the summit of a 282-foot-tall telecommunications tower. The man, identified as Monu from Rajasthan, climbed the 282-foot-high OP Jindal Tower in Hisar on Sunday, January 18, to perform a series of dangerous stunts. The incident, which was captured on video and widely circulated on social media, prompted an immediate intervention by local police and tower security.

Monu reportedly bypassed security boundaries to reach the outer edge of the monument’s summit. According to officials, he carried a bag containing two beer bottles and a can, which he placed on the tower's ledge before beginning his performance.

Eyewitness accounts and video footage show Monu performing high-risk maneuvers, including standing on his head at the edge of the structure. He further escalated the risk by hanging from the tower using only his hands and, at one point, suspending himself upside down by hooking his feet onto the external framework. Stunt Gone Wrong in Farrukhabad: Man Falls off Moving Train While Performing Dangerous Stunt, Rescued by Passengers; Terrifying Video Surfaces.

Police Action

Jindal Tower staff intervened as Monu descended, apprehending him before handing him over to the Dial-112 police response team. Speaking to a leading daily, Jindal Tower operator Kuldeep Singh said that Monu had admitted his mistake and given a written assurance that he would not repeat such an act in the future. Following a period of counseling and an assessment of the situation, the police released the man without filing formal charges, citing his cooperation and lack of prior incidents. Sonipat Hit-and-Run: Woman Clings to Car Bonnet As Youths Drive for 1 Km in Haryana, Shocking Video Surfaces.

About Jindal Tower

The Jindal Tower is one of Hisar’s most recognizable landmarks. Standing approximately 90 meters (282 feet) tall, it was dedicated to the nation in November 2005 in memory of the late industrialist and former minister OP Jindal.

The site serves as a major cultural hub, featuring:

A high-tech panoramic viewing gallery.

An integrated museum and children's center.

Public gardens surrounding the monument.

Following the incident, local authorities are expected to review security protocols at the monument to prevent similar unauthorized access to the structure’s exterior.

No social media "like" or viral video is worth your life. Performing stunts on high-rise structures without safety gear is not a feat of skill; it is a life-threatening risk that can end in tragedy within seconds. Please prioritise your safety and the well-being of your family by avoiding such reckless behavior.

