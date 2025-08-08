PNN

New Delhi [India], August 8: Author. Educator. Financial Mentor. Life Coach. Few people manage to blend so many meaningful roles into one fulfilling journey, but Gayathri Subramaniam is doing just that. With the release of her debut book, "Turning Tides", she invites readers into the deep, transformative insights drawn from her own life as a woman, teacher, banker, and poet.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, August 08, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

We sat down with Gayathri to learn more about the inspiration behind her work, her mission as an educator, and the journey that turned her personal struggles into powerful stepping stones.

Q: Congratulations on the release of your new book! What inspired you to write Turning Tides?Gayathri: Thank you! Turning Tides is incredibly close to my heart. I've always been an avid reader, and publishing a book was a long-cherished dream. This collection of poems is a culmination of everything I've experienced and observed the challenges of being a young woman in a demanding job, the emotional layers of being a teacher, and the reflections that come from life's quiet, powerful moments. It's about transformation, how life can break you down and then build you back up, stronger than ever.

Also Read | Narali Purnima 2025 Wishes: Share WhatsApp Messages, Quotes, Greetings, Images and HD Wallpapers To Celebrate the Festival on Shravan Purnima.

Q: How did your journey into teaching and coaching begin?Gayathri: I began my career in banking at 20. Though it was tough--facing resistance, isolation, and bullying--I pushed through, upskilled, and earned promotions. But I craved something more meaningful.

I started coaching students in English and competitive exams, and later joined a school. That's where I truly found my calling. Teaching gave me strength. The connection I felt with my students was instant and heartfelt. Despite battling severe hyperthyroidism, I kept teaching. I had lost weight, my appearance changed, but the warmth and acceptance from my students kept me going. It became clear: teaching was not just a job, it was my calling.

Q: What was the turning point in your career?Gayathri: The pandemic changed everything. I launched GS Tutorials, an online coaching platform focused on board exams, spoken English, and student mentoring. I also began writing a blog (gstutorialsonline.wordpress.com) and hosting webinars like Perspectives to guide students in arts careers. My YouTube channel @GSTutorials_by_Gayathri features testimonials, study tips, and success stories from my students.

Around the same time, I became a certified Mutual Fund Distributor and started conducting financial literacy seminars, helping hundreds of families begin their investment journeys.

Q: What achievements are you most proud of?Gayathri: My students' success brings me the greatest joy--over 80% score above 90% in English and Social Science. I have a long list of 90 scorers from all over India - from Bengaluru to Gurgaon. Last year we did exceedingly well. In 2022, we had a student, Ms Mahi Mamidwar, who scored 100% in English!Personally, I've topped English in my CBSE senior secondary exams and ranked third in B.Ed. at Gondwana University. I also topped Motor Insurance in the Associate Exam by the Insurance Institute of India. I have been able to translate my achievements into the achievements of my students.

At a school in Chandrapur, I led a British Council certification project, selected in the first round with high praise.

I've guided students in spoken English and competitive exams, helping them secure jobs and improve their self-confidence. This has changed the direction of their lives. Somewhere, our stories of resilience shaped 'Turning Tides'.And of course, receiving the 21st Century Emily Dickinson Award for Turning Tides has been a dream come true.

Q: What's the core message of Turning Tides? Gayathri: The book reflects life's contradictions. One poem, 'Smile - The Velvet Trap', talks about how illusions can mislead us. Another, 'Phoenix', speaks about rising again when everything seems lost. There's 'Aurora', about pain and growth. While 'Life and death' speaks about eternity and spirituality, 'Someone who cares' is a tender poem that tells us the value of our precious relations. I've also infused ancient Indian wisdom in the second half of the book, exploring life lessons through the lens of planetary energies and shastras that seek to influence our life for the better. The last poem, 'You are the eternal light,' reinforces our faith in ourselves.The message is clear: we all face turbulent tides, but with the right mindset and self-awareness, we can turn those tides in our favor.

Q: Who has been your biggest support system?Gayathri: My parents, Mr M Subramaniam and Mrs Jaya Subramaniam, taught me grace through hardship.My sister, Mrs. Kalyani Vinod, has been my strength in my dark times. My husband, Shrinivas K. Raman and my mother-in-law, Rajeshwari K. Raman, encouraged me to pursue all my endeavours and have always stood by me. All my literary achievement is dedicated to my guru, my teacher, Mrs. Sujitha Kumar, who shaped my love for literature. My school, Tagore Public School, Jaipur, gave me the confidence to express myself in a tender age, and nurtured my talent for public speaking. But my biggest motivators? My students. Their belief in me fuels my purpose.

Q: What's next for you?Gayathri: I aim to scale GS Tutorials, especially to reach students in rural and small-town India. I am building my website gstutorialsonline.wordpress.com, to make top-notch resources accessible to all.I'm also working on my second book, which will explore practical life lessons in a relatable, motivating style. I want to keep inspiring, one student, one reader, one turning tide at a time.

Final ThoughtsIn a world obsessed with titles and outcomes, Gayathri Subramaniam is quietly building a legacy rooted in impact. Whether she's guiding a teenager to ace their exams, helping a family start their first investment, or crafting verses that stir the soul, she's doing it all with authenticity and purpose.

For Gayathri, it's not about the spotlight. It's about transformation, one student, one reader, one turning tide at a time.

Connect with Gayathri:

Email: gstutorials.og@gmail.comBlog: gstutorialsonline.wordpress.comInstagram: @gayathri_teacher

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)