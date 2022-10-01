Hosur (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Motor Company registered a growth of 9 per cent in September 2022 with sales of 379,011 units as against 347,156 units in the month of September 2021.

Two-Wheeler

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 9 per cent in September 2022 with sales increasing from 332,511 units in September 2021 to 361,729 units in September 2022. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 16 per cent with sales increasing from 244,084 units in September 2021 to 283,878 units in September 2022.

Motorcycle registered a growth of 2 per cent with sales increasing from 166,046 units in September 2021 to 169,322 units in September 2022. Scooter registered a growth of 39 per cent with sales increasing from 104,091 units in September 2021 to 144,356 units in September 2022.

TVS Motor Company has had a robust start to the festive season and the demand is expected to further accelerate during the season.

International Business

The Company's total exports registered sales of 92,975 units in September 2022 as against sales of 102,259 units in September 2021. Two-wheeler exports registered sales of 77,851 units in September 2022 as against 88,427 units in September 2021. On the international markets front, there is marginal improvement, however, the challenges with economic slowdown and higher inflation still persists. We are cautiously optimistic that the sales momentum will continue to improve.

Three-Wheeler

Three-wheeler of the Company registered 18 per cent growth with sales increasing from 14,645 units in September 2021 to 17,282 units in September 2022.

Electric Vehicle

The Company sold 4,923 units of TVS iQube Electric in September 2022 as against sales of 766 units in September 2021.

Second Quarter Sales Performance

During the second quarter of the current financial year, two-wheelers posted a growth of 12 per cent with sales of 9.77 lakh units as against sales of 8.70 lakh units in the second quarter FY 21-22. Three-wheeler of the Company registered a growth of 7 per cent with sales of 0.51 lakh units in the second quarter of the current year as against 0.47 lakh units in the second quarter of FY 21-22.

TVS Motor Company is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through Sustainable Mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Hosur, Mysuru and Nalagarh in India and Karawang in Indonesia. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, and Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive four years. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 80 countries in which we operate.

For more information, please visit www.tvsmotor.com.

