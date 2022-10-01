England (ENG) will lock horns with Pakistan (PAK) in the seventh and final T20 of the ongoing seven-match series on Sunday, 02 October at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore. The decider contest between the two cricketing giants will kick-start at 08:00 PM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction PAK vs ENG seventh T20 face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. Phil Salt Thanks England Team-Mates, Management for Backing Him After Match-Winning 88* in PAK vs ENG 6th T20I 2022.

England levelled the seven-match series on Friday after winning the sixth T20 comprehensively by 8 wickets to keep the series alive. England's epic chase included the blistering batting by Phil Salt at the top who scored 88 off 41 balls along with Alex Hales 27 off 12 balls. Pakistani bowlers who in the previous two matches had successfully defended low totals looked out of answers as Phil Salt's menace prevailed and England sealed the match with 5.3 overs remaining. Earlier, Pakistani skipper Babar Azam had completed half-century to aid his team to a decent total of 169 runs.

PAK vs ENG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Phil Salt (ENG), Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) could be taken as our wicket-keeper

PAK vs ENG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Dawid Malan (ENG), Babar Azam (PAK), Alex Hales (ENG) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team

PAK vs ENG, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - Shadab Khan (PAK), Samuel Matthew Curran (ENG), and Moeen Ali (ENG) could be our all-rounders

PAK vs ENG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Haris Rauf (PAK), David Willey (ENG), Adil Rashid (ENG) could form the bowling attack

PAK vs ENG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Phil Salt (ENG), Mohammad Rizwan (PAK), Dawid Malan (ENG), Babar Azam (PAK), Alex Hales (ENG), Shadab Khan (PAK), Samuel Matthew Curran (ENG), Moeen Ali (ENG), Haris Rauf (PAK), David Willey (ENG), Adil Rashid (ENG)

Haris Rauf (PAK) could be named as the captain of your PAK vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Team, while Babar Azam (PAK) could be selected as the vice-captain.

