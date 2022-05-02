Hosur (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Motor Company sales grew by 24 per cent from 238,983 units in the month of April 2021 to 295,308 units in April 2022.

Two-Wheeler

Total two-wheelers sales grew by 24 per cent, from 226,193 units in April 2021 to 280,022 units in April 2022. Domestic two-wheeler sales grew by 37 per cent, from 131,386 units in April 2021 to 180,533 units in April 2022.

Motorcycle sales grew by 4 per cent, from 133,227 units in April 2021 to 139,027 units in April 2022. Scooter sales of the Company grew by 57 per cent, from 65,213 units in April 2021 to 102,209 units in April 2022.

The shortage in the supply of semiconductors has impacted the production and sales of premium two-wheelers. Just as we had done last year, we are working aggressively with alternate sources and taking every effort to improve supplies at the earliest. Our new products have been well received by the customers and we are optimistic that volumes will revive once the semiconductor supplies improve.

International Business

The Company's total export sales grew by 6 per cent, from 107,185 units in April 2021 to 113,427 units in April 2022. Two-wheeler exports grew by 5 per cent, from 94,807 units in April 2021 to 99,489 units in April 2022.

Three-Wheeler

Three-wheeler of the Company grew by 20 percent from 12,790 units in April 2021 to 15,286 units in April 2022.

Electric Vehicle

The domestic two-wheeler sales include TVS iQube Electric sales of 1,420 units in April 2022 as against 307 units sold in April 2021.

TVS Motor Company is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through Mobility with a focus on sustainability. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, and Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys for five years. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive four years.

Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 80 countries in which we operate.

For more information, please visit www.tvsmotor.com.

