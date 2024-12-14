NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], December 14: TVS Motors, Reliance Jio, Tata AIG, OYO, ONGC Videsh and HPCL have been adjudged winners of the 17th BML Munjal Awards for Business Excellence in Learning & Development.

TVS Motors won in the Private Sector (manufacturing) category, Reliance Jio Infocomm and Tata AIG General Insurance won in the Private Sector (Services) category, Oravel Stays (OYO) won in the Emerging Stars category, ONGC Videsh won in the Public Sector category and Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) won in the Sustained Excellence category.

The awards ceremony took place on December 12, 2024, at The Oberoi, New Delhi and were given away by the Chief Guest, Shri Piyush Goyal, Hon'ble Minister of Commerce and Industry, and the Guest of Honour, Amitabh Kant, India's G20 Sherpa.

The BML Munjal Awards annually celebrate excellence in Learning and Development (L&D) and are a tribute to the enduring legacy of the late Dr. Brijmohan Lall Munjal, founder of the Hero Group. They recognize organizations that invest in people and reward companies that believe in continuous improvement and innovation. For the 2024 edition, hundreds of organizations across sectors went through a rigorous four-stage screening process managed by Grant Thornton Bharat.

The six winners were eventually picked by an independent jury comprising of Sanjay Nayar, Founder and Chairman, Sorin Investment Fund, Gopal Srinivasan, Chairman & Managing Director, TVS Capital Funds, Rajat Dhawan, India Managing Partner & Senior Partner, McKinsey & Company, Vishesh Chandiok, CEO, Grant Thornton Bharat, Padmaja Ruparel, Co-founder, Indian Angel Network, Simrit Kaur, Principal, Shri Ram College of Commerce, Rajeev Dubey, Editor In Chief, Fortune India and Sunil Kant Munjal, Chairman, Hero Enterprise.

Announcing this year's awards, Sunil Kant Munjal, Chairman of Hero Enterprise, stated, "People are the only assets that appreciate as time goes on, and they need to be placed at the centre of every model, whether it is for a business enterprise or a social venture."

The Minister of Commerce and Industry also unveiled the Braille (Hindi) edition of The Making of Hero over the course of the evening. The Making of Hero is the inspiring story of four Munjal brothers who, despite limited education and resources, revolutionized the two-wheeler industry. The Braille edition - produced by Raised Lines Foundation, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers - has been launched to address the shortage of braille content in India which makes it difficult for the blind and visually impaired to learn more about leadership, management, business practices and many other life lessons. This edition is being provided to various organizations and libraries across India free of cost so that visually impaired students and professionals can access them.

Delivering his keynote address Piyush Goyal remarked, "Perseverance, passion and ambition can help people and companies reach great heights. When more people with fire in their bellies begin to fulfil their aspirations, it will redefine India's growth story in the years to come. It is equally important as well for differently abled people to realise their dreams and feel that they are contributing to the growth of the nation; for this to happen meaningfully, a change in mindset is vital, and our Prime Minister's Divyangjan Swavalamban Yojana is a vital initiative in this direction.''

In his address as the Guest of Honor, Amitabh Kant, India's G20 Sherpa, added: "Talent drives investment, which in turn drives growth. Without that, no company can prosper. These awards are the human symbols of India's hard power."

The evening's proceedings also featured an insightful discussion on the "The Business of Doing Good" that featured an esteemed panel of Jayen Mehta, MD - Amul; Rajarshi Gupta, MD - ONGC Videsh Ltd; Mugdha Sinha, Director General of Tourism, Government of India; and Vineet Rai, Founder & Chairman of Aavishkaar Group.

For more information on the BML Munjal Awards, visit www.bmlmunjalawards.com.

