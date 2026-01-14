VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 14: Kuch toh log kahenge... -- a line that has outlived generations. Even five decades on, the iconic song from Amar Prem continues to resonate, reflecting the emotional depth and musical sensibility of legendary filmmaker Shakti Samanta. To mark his 100th birth anniversary on 13 January, Ultra Play, the Hindi-language OTT platform from Ultra Media & Entertainment Group, has announced Shakti Samanta@100: A Celebration of Timeless Cinema, a month-long film festival of 32 of his iconic works streaming throughout January. Select iconic titles from his catalogue have also been meticulously digitally restored and are now ready to stream on Ultra Play.

The month-long festival brings together a carefully curated collection of Shakti Samanta's most celebrated works from Ultra's library, including Aradhana, Amar Prem, Kati Patang, An Evening in Paris, Howrah Bridge, Ajanabee, Anuraag, Amanush, Balika Badhu, China Town, Aar Paar, Kashmir Ki Kali, Barsaat Ki Ek Raat, Palay Khan, Jane Anjane, Geetanjali, Anand Ashram, Ankhon Mein Tum Ho, Awaaz, Khwab, Ahankaar and Don Muthu Swami, among several others. Many of these films have been digitally restored, enhancing picture and sound quality while carefully preserving their original cinematic essence, allowing contemporary audiences to experience them with renewed clarity.

Shakti Samanta's cinematic brilliance continues to resonate not only because of its storytelling but also because of the cultural moments it created. Amar Prem gave Hindi cinema some of its most enduring dialogues, including the iconic line "Pushpa, I hate tears," memorably delivered by Rajesh Khanna, a moment that continues to live on in popular culture, Aradhana played a defining role in establishing Rajesh Khanna as Hindi cinema's first true superstar, while Kati Patang, with music by R. D. Burman, continues to be rediscovered by newer generations. Films like An Evening in Paris broke new ground with extensive overseas shooting, redefining glamour for Hindi cinema, while Howrah Bridge blended suspense and melody in a way that set early benchmarks for noir-inspired storytelling. Kashmir Ki Kali, shot extensively in the valley, helped popularise the region as a cinematic destination during the 1960s.

Speaking on the centenary celebration, Sushilkumar Agrawal, CEO, Ultra Media & Entertainment Group, said "Shakti Samanta's cinema represented a rare balance of emotion, music and human connection. His films such as Amar Prem, Aradhana and Kati Patang continue to resonate because their stories and songs remain timeless, adding that the festival is Ultra's way of honouring a filmmaker whose work continues to inspire audiences across generations. Nostalgia today is not about looking back, but about relevance. When classic films continue to find resonance with younger audiences, it reinforces Ultra's belief that strong stories never date. Ultra Play's focus remains on preserving these films with care and presenting them thoughtfully for today's viewers, while staying true to their original soul".In addition to the film festival, Ultra Gaane -- India's first audio-visual music streaming app -- features the restored and colourised classic songs from Shakti Samanta's films, bringing iconic tracks from Amar Prem, Aradhana, Kati Patang and more to audiences in an immersive audio-visual format.

The Shakti Samanta Birth Centenary Film Festival will be showcased prominently on Ultra Play throughout January with curated reels, thematic collections and editorial discovery. The initiative reinforces Ultra Play's long-standing commitment to preserving India's cinematic heritage and making iconic films accessible in the digital age because some stories, and some songs, never really fade.

Ultra Play is a Hindi-language OTT platform from the stable of Ultra Media & Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., offering over 5,000 hours of entertainment across 1,800+ titles. Its expansive catalogue spans Hindi cinema from 1943 to contemporary releases, alongside web series and South Indian films dubbed in Hindi. Anchored in its "Har Pal Filmy" positioning, Ultra Play focuses on restoration-led storytelling, thoughtful curation and digital distribution to make India's cinematic legacy accessible to audiences anytime, anywhere. Ultra Media expects continued growth, with subscriber projections crossing 500,000 by 2026 and 1 million by 2027.

