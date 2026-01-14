Actor Naveen Polishetty has once again struck a chord with the audience as his latest film, Anaganaga Oka Raju, opened in theatres today, January 14, 2026. Marking a major release for the Sankranthi festive season, the romantic comedy has garnered early praise from viewers and critics alike, with many hailing it as a laugh riot and a perfect family entertainer. ‘Bharatha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi’ X Review: ‘Mass Maharaja’ Ravi Teja’s Romantic Comedy Fumbles Due to Dull Storyline and Forced Humour, Say Netizens.

‘Anaganaga Oka Raju’ X Review

As the early shows of Anaganaga Oka Raju concluded, audiences took to social media to share their immediate thoughts. The consensus points toward a strong first half filled with sharp one-liners and situational humour. While some viewers noted a slight dip in pace during the second half, the emotional climax and overall entertainment value seem to have satisfied the festive crowd.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Anaganaga Oka Raju’:

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), a user wrote, "Worth watching. Complete fun entertainment." Another wrote, "Even with a familiar premise, the writing keeps you hooked throughout. The 1st Half is a non-stop laugh riot with sharp writing and perfectly timed one-liners." ‘Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu’ Row: Vijay Deverakonda Reacts to Court Order Blocking Ratings for Chiranjeevi’s Film on Ticketing Platforms (View Post).

Netizens Review ‘Anaganaga Oka Raju’

#AnaganagaOkaRaju Relentless Entertainment! 🔥 Even with a familiar premise, the writing keeps you hooked throughout. The 1st Half is a non-stop laugh riot with sharp writing and perfectly timed one-liners.@NaveenPolishety delivers. — Thyview (@Thyview) January 14, 2026

Sankranthi Winner

Worth watching Pettina prathi paisa ki satisfaction 💯💯 Complete fun entertainment 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Non-stop ga navvuthune untaru🙏🙏🙏🙏 Comedy cinema lo ninnu kottevadu ledu le @NaveenPolishety Congratulations Sankranthi Winner #AnaganagaOkaRaju pic.twitter.com/CKrRy7G9AG — Mangapathi (@mangapathii) January 14, 2026

‘Anaganaga Oka Raju’ Wins Audiences

My rating for #AnaganagaOkaRaju is 3.5/5 and is Sankranthi winner for me until now. It has potential to be the most successful movie for everyone involved@NaveenPolishety @vamsi84 @Meenakshiioffl Here is the list of my ratings of other films released for this season🤝⬇️ https://t.co/t2NDtDpdrI — INNOCENT EVIL ⁶𓅓 (@raju_innocentev) January 14, 2026

Naveen Polishetty Is a On-Man Show in ‘Anaganaga Oka Raju’

Anaganaga Oka Raju Review: “Hilarious Pongal Entertainer” Rating: 3.25/5 ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ Positives: 👉@NaveenPolishety delivers a complete one-man show and absolutely steals the spotlight. 👉The election campaign episodes are laugh-out-loud hilarious and stand out as major… — PaniPuri (@THEPANIPURI) January 14, 2026

'A Simple Timepass Entertainer'

#AnaganagaOkaRaju A Simple Timepass Entertainer that is relatively entertaining despite some drops here and there! The film has a very simple and ordinary plot. What works in its favor is Naveen’s timing, effective one-liners, and some fun blocks that land well. The first half… — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) January 14, 2026

More About ‘Anaganaga Oka Raju’

Directed by Maari and produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, the film follows the chaotic events surrounding a grand wedding. Meenakshi Chaudhary plays the female lead in the film, and the music s handled by Mickey J Meyer.

