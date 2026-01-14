Actor Naveen Polishetty has once again struck a chord with the audience as his latest film, Anaganaga Oka Raju, opened in theatres today, January 14, 2026. Marking a major release for the Sankranthi festive season, the romantic comedy has garnered early praise from viewers and critics alike, with many hailing it as a laugh riot and a perfect family entertainer. ‘Bharatha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi’ X Review: ‘Mass Maharaja’ Ravi Teja’s Romantic Comedy Fumbles Due to Dull Storyline and Forced Humour, Say Netizens.

As the early shows of Anaganaga Oka Raju concluded, audiences took to social media to share their immediate thoughts. The consensus points toward a strong first half filled with sharp one-liners and situational humour. While some viewers noted a slight dip in pace during the second half, the emotional climax and overall entertainment value seem to have satisfied the festive crowd.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), a user wrote, "Worth watching. Complete fun entertainment." Another wrote, "Even with a familiar premise, the writing keeps you hooked throughout. The 1st Half is a non-stop laugh riot with sharp writing and perfectly timed one-liners."

Directed by Maari and produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, the film follows the chaotic events surrounding a grand wedding. Meenakshi Chaudhary plays the female lead in the film, and the music s handled by Mickey J Meyer.

