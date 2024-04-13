VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 13: The UNESCO World Heritage List includes 32 cultural and natural sites from Russia. Three of them can be seen with your own eyes without travelling outside Moscow. The Moscow City Tourism Committee offers a selection of unique architectural monuments that are worth a visit for visitors from India.

Also Read | California Link Tax Law: Google Warns CJPA's New 'Link Tax' Act in US May Jeopardise News Ecosystem and Put Small Publishers at Risk.

1. The Moscow Kremlin and Red Square

A masterpiece of world architecture and the main symbol of Russia is located in the heart of Moscow and strikes the imagination from the first glance at the ancient tiles and ruby stars of the Spasskaya Tower. The ensemble of the Moscow Kremlin and Red Square was among the first Russian sites included in the World Heritage List, and one day will not be enough for an inquisitive tourist to see all its sights. Must-see items when visiting the Kremlin are the legendary Tsar Cannon and Tsar Bell from the times of the royal dynasties, as well as the treasury of the Kremlin Armoury. And in addition to the postcard-perfect St Basil's Cathedral and the Mausoleum, the Historical Museum and the Cathedral of the Intercession of the Most Holy Theotokos on the Moat are also must-sees when visiting the Red Square.

Also Read | Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Karunya KR-649 Lottery Result of 12.04.2024, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

A walk on the Red Square and a visit to the Kremlin will be interesting not only for adults, but also for their children. The Moscow Kremlin Museums offer thematic excursions for different ages, so the program is adapted to the age peculiarities of the child's perception and interests, which will help to remember the visit to these places better.

Red Square is located in the very center of the capital, near it there are several metro stations, or to be more precise, several entire interchange hubs. The closest stations are Okhotny Ryad, Teatralnaya and Ploshchad Revolutsii. You can enter the Red Square free of charge, but to visit the Kremlin you will need to buy a ticket, we recommend doing it online beforehead. The cost of visiting the Armory is 1300 rubles (approximately USD 15), the right to pass without queuing is available for excursion groups with a guide. To see the architectural ensemble of Sobornaya Square is possible for a smaller price - 900 rubles (USD 10), but in both locations, visiting it is organized according to the schedule, there may be queues for entry. We also would like to attract your attention to the fact that the Diamond Fund, Lenin's Mausoleum do not belong to the museums of the Kremlin.

2. Church of the Ascension in Kolomenskoye

Another architectural masterpiece - one of the first hipped roof temples in Russia, located on the territory of the Kolomenskoye Museum-Reserve. According to legend, the Church of the Ascension was built in honour of the birth of the future Tsar Ivan IV, who went down in history as the Terrible. A visit to the site can be combined with a walk through the large-scale park that adorns the south of Moscow's centre.

At the moment, the Church of the Ascension is closed for restoration, and you can only admire it from the outside, but there are still many sights to visit in Kolomenskoye. For example, together with the tour guests you can visit the palace of Tsar Alexei Mikhailovich, the Falcon Court and the beekeeper's estate. The Kolomenskoye Museum-Reserve and Izmailovo Estate regularly host events that introduce domestic history and culture in an interactive way. All events are free of charge and designed for family audiences.

Kolomenskoye Museum-Reserve is located 5 minutes from the Kolomenskoye metro station of the same name. Entrance to the park is free, for the cost of excursions please check the website.

3. Novodevichy Convent

The oldest active convent in Moscow has preserved its monumental appearance since the 16th-17th centuries. Its architectural ensemble belongs to the "Moscow Baroque" style. The interiors of the monastery contain valuable collections of paintings and works of arts and crafts - you can see them and admire the rich interior decoration of the complex by signing up for a tour.

In addition to excursions, the Novodevichy Convent also has a playground for younger visitors - electronic cards for visiting the playground are available at the church shop during its opening hours. Cards are issued only to parents with children (no more than 1 card per family), and to children from the age of 14. So if a child wants to run and play for a little, parents can bring him/her to the playground. For security purposes, the playground is under video surveillance.

Like most of Moscow's sights, the Novodevichy Convent is the easiest to reach by metro. The nearest station is Sportivnaya, you can walk from it to the convent in just 5-7 minutes. Visiting tickets are not expensive at all - the cost for adults is 300 rubles (a little bit more than USD 3). Please note that amateur photography and videography cost an additional 100 and 200 (USD 1-2) rubles accordingly.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)