Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 8: UniHealth Consultancy Limited. (NSE - UNIHEALTH), a global healthcare service provider, is delighted to announce the successful completion of its Spine and Orthopaedic Surgical & OPD Camp at UMC Zhahir Hospital in Kano, Nigeria. This landmark event, held from January 27 to January 30, 2024, witnessed a team of eminent surgeons from India, led by Dr Rohan Gala and Dr Gaurav Kanade, delivering advanced surgical interventions, notably Trans-Foraminal Lumbar Interbody Fusion (TLIF) and Total Hip Replacement, thereby revolutionizing spine and orthopaedic healthcare in Northern Nigeria.

The surgical camp represented a pivotal moment in bolstering healthcare provisions in Nigeria, extending specialized surgical treatments to individuals in need. Across the span of four days, the proficient team executed intricate procedures, harnessing cutting-edge techniques and equipment available at UMC Zhahir Hospital. Moreover, in addition to surgical interventions, the team provided complimentary consultation services to over 200 patients hailing from various regions of Northern Nigeria. This initiative aims to establish the Department of Spine & Orthopaedics as a beacon of excellence, ensuring patients receive advanced medical guidance and expert care.

The collaborative synergy between UniHealth Consultancy Limited and the distinguished team of surgeons from India and Nigeria has established a new benchmark in spine and orthopaedic care within Nigeria. By uniting top-tier medical professionals and leveraging state-of-the-art technologies, the surgical camp has made a profound impact on the healthcare landscape of the region.

UniHealth's dedication to improving lives through holistic healthcare solutions is unwavering. The triumph of the Spine and Orthopaedic Surgical Camp highlights Company's commitment to excellence and innovation.

Commenting on the performance, Dr Akshay Parmar, Founder & Managing Director of UniHealth Consultancysaid, "We are delighted to see the positive impact of our initiatives in Nigeria. The successful completion of this camp reflects our commitment to providing high-quality healthcare solutions and improving patient outcomes. Going forward, we have earmarked further investments to upgrade our OT infrastructure and install additional equipment to allow our surgeons to make use of state-of-art facilities and ensure that our patients benefit from accessibility to highly specialized surgical care at our hospital. To allow us to cater to the increasing demand, in the coming quarter, we plan to commission the 3rd operating theatre at UMC Zhahir with dedicated facilities for orthopaedic and spine surgeries.

Our Spine and Orthopaedic Surgeons will next be traveling to Nigeria in the last week of March 2024 and plan to perform specialized surgeries for scoliosis correction, a complex procedure for which patients have traditionally been traveling overseas from Nigeria. This underlines the trust that we have been able to develop by continued upgradation of our infrastructure and the commitment of our surgeons and support team to serve our patients with care and compassion over the years"

