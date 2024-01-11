Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 11 (ANI): On the second day of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan lauded Gujarat's pivotal role in India's ambitious journey to become the manufacturing hub of the world.

Addressing the gathering, Pradhan underscored the importance of robust policies, market access, and skilled manpower in achieving this monumental goal.

Pradhan said, "India is rapidly preparing to become the manufacturing hub of the world and Gujarat is the leading state in this. To become a manufacturing hub, good policy, good market access and quality manpower are needed; this is not possible without skill development".

He added, "I congratulate the Gujarat government for opening a state-sponsored skill university for the first time in Gujarat. Skilled workers will boost the economy and increase profitability."

In a significant acknowledgement of Gujarat's proactive approach, Pradhan congratulated the state government for the establishment of a state-sponsored skill university, a first in Gujarat.

The Union Minister recognised the pivotal role skill development plays in fostering a skilled workforce, which is essential for driving economic growth and enhancing overall profitability.

He stressed the need for comprehensive skill development initiatives to meet the evolving demands of the manufacturing sector and commended Gujarat's commitment to nurturing a skilled workforce.

The announcement of a state-sponsored skill university in Gujarat reflects a strategic move to align education and training with the evolving needs of the industry.

Such initiatives are anticipated to play a crucial role in empowering individuals with the necessary skills to contribute meaningfully to the manufacturing sector.

As Gujarat positions itself as a frontrunner in India's manufacturing aspirations, the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit continues to serve as a platform for key stakeholders to discuss, collaborate, and propel the nation towards achieving its vision of becoming a global manufacturing powerhouse.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's words resonate as a testament to the collaborative efforts between the central and state governments in shaping India's future as a manufacturing giant. (ANI)

