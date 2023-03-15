Nuh (Haryana) [India], March 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): United Way Delhi, in collaboration with District Health Department Nuh, is pleased to announce the launch of a Multi-purpose Mobile Health Van on March 14, 2023, in Nuh (Mewat). The Multi-purpose Health Van was flagged off by the Civil Surgeon of Nuh, Dr Sarvjeet Thapar along with Sachin Golwalkar, CEO, United Way Delhi and Jarnail Singh, representative of MacArthur Foundation and other dignitaries. The aim of the Multi-purpose mobile Health Van is to strengthen the post-covid medical infrastructure by providing doorstep screening, diagnosis and treatment to the target population of 5000+ everyday. Equipped with 2 air conditioners, 1 smart TV, 1 generator, a wash basin, pharmacy set-up, patient examination table and medicinal storage facility, the van will cover routine health check-ups, health camps, immunisation, women and maternal health, and awareness drives. The screening and detection of general diseases will be tailored to the characteristics of the region using information & media gathered from public health departments. The van will be staffed by one driver and a community health worker from United Way Delhi, and one Doctor and a Para-Medical staff from the Health Department. The Mobile Van will also support the functioning of 40 active health centres and at large will impact a target population of 15 lakhs and more. Dr Vishal, Dy NHM, Dr Naveen, DIO Health Department, Pallavika Ahlawat, Head, Donor Relations and Swati Jha, Head, Programs from United Way Delhi were present at the launch. Civil Surgeon of Nuh, Dr Sarvjeet Thapar added, "The role of the health sector has increasingly become more significant in the post-covid society. Covid has taught us on how proper health care is necessary to sustain from diseases and poor health, how post-covid implications have affected maternal health, child development, immunity to diseases. This mobile van, managed by United Way Delhi in collaboration with District Health Department Nuh, will aim at the proper screening and tracking of non-communicable and other diseases such as hypertension, kidney problems etc. and facilitate early detection, awareness and prevention. Post-covid times also has seen an uptake of mental health challenges, and we vision to provide necessary support. Trained doctors will be in charge of the process and prompt care will be provided to the masses who don't have easy and regular access to medical care. This van will bridge the gap between the medical system and the community."

"We are proud to launch this Multi-purpose Mobile Health Van in Nuh Mewat, one of the Aspirational Districts of Niti Aayog. The Van helps improve access and outreach to necessary health and medical services for most marginalised populations. Strengthening the medical system and adequately preparing health professionals to address community concerns is crucial. To achieve this, we align ourselves with the objectives of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) for the holistic benefit of the rural population of Mewat. We are committed to improving access to quality health services and will focus on the 104 HWCs in the region. We want to thank MacArthur Foundation for extending their generous support in this initiative towards building a resilient and sustainable healthcare system in the region post-covid. We would also like to thank the Government of Haryana for continued investments in healthcare and their kind cooperation at the District Level to materialise this initiative. The Mobile Health Van will go a long way in helping the community access quality healthcare services," said Sachin Gowalkar, CEO, United Way Delhi.

Also Read | Shreyas Iyer Likely to Miss First Half of IPL 2023, Here Are Three Captaincy Options for KKR.

With support from MacArthur Foundation, and United Way Worldwide, United Way Delhi has been working on strengthening the overall medical infrastructure post-covid.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Also Read | SpiceJet Pilots Taken Off Flying Duty After Photo Of Them Having ‘Gujhiyas’ and Beverage Mid-Air in Cockpit Goes Viral.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)