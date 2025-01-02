VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 2: The Universal Excellence Awards 2024 concluded with great success on December 30, 2024, celebrating individuals and organizations that have demonstrated exceptional contributions and leadership across diverse fields. This prestigious event was organized by SocialCraft24 Solutions, aimed at honoring excellence, innovation, and impact.

The awards recognized achievers from categories such as education, healthcare, arts, social activism, entrepreneurship, and more. The winners were celebrated for their inspiring journeys and dedication to making a difference. Highlights of the event included personalized recognitions, inspiring biographies, and showcases of talent and innovation.

The Universal Excellence Awards 2024, organized by SocialCraft24 Solutions, recognized outstanding individuals and organizations for their exceptional contributions across diverse domains. This year's winners exemplify excellence, leadership, and innovation.

Highlights of Awardees:

* Dr. Kumaran Arumugam, Ed.D(h.c.) - Asia's Best Adaptive Physical Education Teacher 2024

* Dr. Mohan Raj V - Research and Innovation Award

* Principal Prof. Dr. Moushumi Datta - Dynamic Professor of the Year

* Dr. Dnyaneshwar G Battalwar - Environmental Sustainability Award

* Swapnil Sambhajirao Desai - Award for Excellence in Research

* Dr. Richu Karan Garg - Poet of the Year

* Shankar Jalan - Excellence Work in Hindi Journalism

* Priyanka Kathait - Award for Contribution at International Stage

* Prof. Dr. Sunita Mishra - Outstanding Achievement Award

* Dr. C. Muthu, Ph.D - A Service Provider in Education

* Prof. Sharangdhar Sathe - Award for Contribution at International Stage

* Deepak Bhattacharjee (Senior Advocate) - Lifetime Achievement Award in Legal Profession

* Rekha Paladee - Dancer of the Year

* Dr. Bibhuti Adhikary - Innovative Artist of the Year

* Ankit Paul - Dynamic and Young Teacher of the Year 2024

* Anandan Sankarasubramanian - Best Dermatologist of the Year

* Dr. Umesh Chandra - Social Justice and Activism Award

* Dr. Ghanshyam Thakur - Global Astrology Ambassador

* Prof. Lala Behari Sukla - Excellence in Learning and Development

* Anita Balakrishnan - Excellence in Mentorship and Leadership

* Geetha Iyer - Contribution to Women Empowerment through Education

* Prof. Vasudev Parvati - Leadership in Student Welfare and Development

* Harish Shyamsundar Bharde - Best Managed School Award

* Advick AgVenture Pvt. Ltd. (Nitesh K. Tank) - Green Startup of the Year

* Chef Rahul Shrivastava - Best Pastry Chef of the Year

* Dr. N Juniorsundresh - Community Outreach and Engagement Award

* Dr. Waseem Andrabi - Clinical Excellence Award

* Shobha Ranganathan - A Service Provider in Education

* Vishakha Mittal - Social Media Influencer of the Year in Learning and Development Advocacy

* Digital Poonam - India's Digital Empowerment Icon for Women and SMEs

* The Vedic Brick - Coaching Institute of the Year

* Dr. Sonal Sharma - Dynamic Professor of the Year

* Dr. Anil Thapar - Best Social Activist

* Dr. Manabendra Nayak - Teaching and Education Award

* Dr. Sudarshan Nimma - Outstanding Leadership Principal of the Year

* Jaishree Rajesh Rode - Community Empowerment Award

* Chirag Prakash Singhvi - Award for Contributions to Student Development in Mathematics and Science

* Praniti Padale - A Service Provider in Education

* Prof. (Dr.) Amitbodh Upadhyaya - Award for Contribution to Student Development

* Sri Jogeshwari Enterprises (Prop: Dr. Sachin Khanke) - Best Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) & Social Service

* Satish B Mahajan - Excellence in Learning and Development

* Subhasish Bose - A Service Provider in Education

* Dr. G. Lakshmipathy - Good Samaritan Award

* Dr. Syed Kadhar G - Award for Contribution to Student Development

* Dr. Chandrakant Tukaram Sawant - Global Best Teacher of the Year

* UAL Bengal - Excellence in Quality Control

* Sushma Shree B M - Top 10 Professors of the Year Award

* Mohini Sharma - Top 10 Principals of the Year Award

* MAGGI HIGH SCHOOL ( Naveen Chettupalli )- Best School of the Year Award

The Universal Excellence Awards 2024 has been a testament to the power of dedication, innovation, and perseverance. Each awardee has shown remarkable talent and a commitment to making a difference in their respective fields. Organized by SocialCraft24 Solutions, this event not only recognizes achievements but also inspires future leaders and changemakers. To showcase their remarkable contributions, we have created dedicated posters featuring their pictures, names, and award categories. Visit our website to view these inspiring posters and celebrate the achievements of these exceptional individuals. Stay tuned as we continue to honor their efforts, fostering growth and a brighter future for all.

https://awards.socialcraft24.com/hall-of-excellence/

Join us in celebrating the remarkable achievements of these extraordinary individuals, as they inspire us all to strive for excellence and make a lasting impact.

Thankyou.

