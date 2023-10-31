Mediawire

New Delhi [India], October 31: Hinduism is more than a religion; it is a way of life and a holistic way of thinking. Its philosophies and spiritual practices have stood the test of time as a beacon of spiritual enlightenment and diversity guiding the whole of humanity for generations onto the path of self-unfoldment and realisation.

Chinmaya Mission is thrilled to invite unmarried men and women, aged 20-35, with undergraduate degrees to embark on a transformative journey of self-discovery and spiritual enlightenment. Commencing on Makara Sankranti, January 15, 2024, this intensive two-year residential course offers a unique opportunity to explore the profound teachings of Vedanta - the Upanishads, Bhagavad Gita, Brahma Sutra, Srimad Bhagavatam and other treatises of Hindu philosophy, all presented in English. Sanskrit and Vedic chanting will also be taught during the Course.

Course content:

Comprehensive Study: Immerse yourself in the timeless wisdom of Hindu philosophy, delving deep into the Upanishads - exploring the nature of reality and self, and the Bhagavad Gita - a practical guide to ethical decision-making and inner peace. Gain a strong foundation in Vedanta, the philosophical essence of Hinduism, which transcends religious boundaries and promotes holistic understanding.

Spiritual Practices: Complement your academic journey with regular spiritual practices. Learn the art of meditation, yoga, and mindfulness, helping you develop a deeper connection with your inner self and a greater understanding of the world around you.

Residential Accommodation: Chinmaya Mission will provide simple comfortable accommodation, nutritious food, clothing, and medical care, ensuring that you can fully dedicate yourself to your spiritual and intellectual growth.

Relevance:

In today's fast-paced world, there is an increasing need for individuals to find inner harmony, ethical conduct, and a deeper understanding of life's purpose. The teachings of the Upanishads, Bhagavad Gita, Vedanta, and Hindu philosophy offer valuable insights into personal growth and the realisation of universal truths that transcend cultural and religious differences. By joining the Vedanta Course, you will contribute to your well-being while fostering a more compassionate and harmonious global society.

How to Apply:

If you meet the eligibility criteria and are ready to embark on this transformative journey, apply now to secure your spot in the two-year residential course. Don't miss the opportunity to unlock the wisdom of the ages, find inner peace, and make a meaningful contribution to your life and the world around you.

For more information and to apply, please visit Chinmaya Mission's official website or email: sandeepany@chinmayamission.com. Embrace this opportunity to embark on a journey of self-discovery and enlightenment and discover the timeless wisdom of Hindu philosophy in a welcoming and supportive environment.

VEDANTA COURSE 2024-2026

Who can apply: Unmarried men and women from the age group of 20-35 years, who are keenly interested in deeper understanding of spiritual wisdom.

Last date of application: November 30, 2023

Educational Qualification: Undergraduate Degree

To know more and apply visit:

sandeepany.chinmayamission.com

sandeepany@chinmayamission.com

Call and WhatsApp: +91 99202 23361

