Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 10 (ANI): Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL) has acquired Southern Health Foods Private Limited, the company behind the Manna brand, a leading health food maker in Tamil Nadu, the company said on Tuesday.

Manna has been a prominent name in the health-focused foods segment for over two decades, with a strong presence in Tamil Nadu and adjoining states.

Also Read | Realme Layoffs: Realme India Confirms Cutting Jobs as Part of Internal Restructuring, Says Not Linked to Oppo Integration.

Southern Health Foods Private Limited, represented by its flagship brand Manna, has been a leading manufacturer of a wide range of healthy foods for well-being for over two decades.

The addition of Manna further strengthens RCPL's foods and staples portfolio, which includes brands such as Udhaiyam, Independence, and SiL, by building a robust vertical in the growing millet-based foods segment.

Also Read | 'Main Brahman Hoon Aur Mujhe Garv Hai': Ritu Tripathi Mishra Shares Her Side After HDFC Bank Employee Aastha Singh's 'Thakur Hoon' Viral Video.

The acquisition reaffirms RCPL's commitment towards the company's core philosophy of offering the 'global quality at an affordable price for millions of consumers across the country, while building a significant presence in the health food market.

T Krishnakumar, Director, Reliance Consumer Products Limited, said, "Manna is one of the most trusted names in the health-focused foods market in Tamil Nadu with noticeable presence in the adjoining states. It is known for healthy offerings, including millet-based staples and mixes, drinks, and baby food. Apart from adding muscle to RCPL's packaged foods portfolio, Manna's addition will help us serve consumers the best nutritious foods. With our strong distribution, R&D and supply chain capabilities, Manna would be made available in other geographies - eventually making it a household name across the country."

Southern Health Foods Private Limited is a key player in several health-focused foods categories like packaged healthy food,s including millets, oats, multi-grain products, health mixes, breakfast cereals, and dry fruits, among others.

Its flagship brand, Manna, is widely known for its healthy offerings across many emerging packaged foods categories, including millet flour, baby foods, and multigrain drink mix. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)