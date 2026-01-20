PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 20: Women's health is often viewed through a narrow reproductive lens. At Jehangir Hospital, it is approached as a lifelong continuum -- spanning preventive care, specialised treatment, emotional well-being, and overall wellness. With an integrated ecosystem supporting women at every stage of life, the hospital delivers comprehensive care from adolescence and high-risk pregnancies to cancer care and post-menopausal health, led by a strong Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology with advanced infrastructure and multidisciplinary expertise.

Dr Jyoti Unni, Director, Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Jehangir Hospital, explains, "Our department functions from 9 am to 7 pm, Monday to Sunday, and manages everything from routine gynaecological care to complex laparoscopic and hysteroscopic surgeries. What defines us is not just clinical excellence, but the empathetic, holistic care we offer every woman."

The department manages high-risk and complex cases, supported by multidisciplinary specialists and a state-of-the-art in-house blood centre to ensure safe outcomes, even for women with significant comorbidities.

Dr Vandana Khanijo, HOD Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, adds, "Women require gynaecological care across all life stages -- from adolescence to post-menopause. We provide preventive screening such as PAP smears, management of PCOS, menstrual disorders, abnormal uterine bleeding, fibroids, and specialised treatment for gynaecological malignancies."

Jehangir Hospital is particularly recognised for its expertise in managing high-risk pregnancies, where infrastructure and coordination play a decisive role.

Dr Nina Mansukhani, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, notes, "High-risk pregnancies demand more than clinical skill alone. What truly makes the difference at Jehangir Hospital is immediate access to a fully equipped ICU, expert intensivists, neonatology services, and an in-house blood bank. This allows us to respond swiftly to emergencies and ensure the safety of both mother and baby, even in the most critical situations."

Jehangir Hospital further supports the journey to motherhood through its fully in-house Assisted Reproductive Technologies unit, JH ART and IVF, enabling seamless coordination between fertility specialists, obstetricians, fetal medicine experts, and critical care teams.

Dr Sachin Kulkarni, Head of JH ART and Senior IVF Consultant, shares, "Infertility is not just a medical diagnosis -- it is an emotional journey. Our focus at JH ART is to make parenthood possible through ethical, evidence-based fertility treatments delivered within the safety of a full-service hospital."

He adds, "The continuity of care -- from IVF and fertility treatment to pregnancy, delivery, and beyond -- under one roof provides enormous reassurance to couples and significantly improves outcomes."

Fetal medicine is a key pillar of care at Jehangir Hospital, enabling early detection of genetic and structural abnormalities through close integration with obstetrics, neonatology, and intensive care -- particularly for high-risk and assisted pregnancies.

Beyond maternity, the hospital offers comprehensive care for gynaecological cancers, supported by a multidisciplinary team delivering personalised treatment, oncofertility options, and strong preventive focus through HPV awareness and screening.

Dr Anita Bapat, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Jehangir Hospital, highlights the importance of personalised and continuous care, saying, "Women's health concerns are often layered and interlinked, spanning physical, hormonal, and emotional dimensions. Providing continuity of care allows us to understand each patient's journey in its entirety and tailor interventions that not only address the immediate condition but also support long-term well-being."

Dr Jyotsana Angom, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, emphasises the role of early engagement and preventive care, adding, "Early diagnosis, regular screening, and patient education are critical in preventing complications later in life. When women are encouraged to seek care early and are supported with the right information, it leads to better outcomes and empowers them to take informed decisions about their health."

Breast health is a key focus at Jehangir Hospital, with the Breast Care Centre offering advanced diagnostics and comprehensive treatment supported by multidisciplinary expertise. Breast oncoplastic surgery ensures oncological safety while preserving aesthetics, aiding both physical and emotional recovery.

Dr C B Koppiker, Director, Onco Sciences, Jehangir Hospital, notes, "Oncoplastic surgery allows us to safely remove cancer while preserving form and confidence, significantly improving quality of life for women."

Preventive and lifestyle-led care at Jehangir Hospital is strengthened through its Wellness Centre, focusing on early diagnosis, gene mapping, lifestyle interventions, and integrative therapies like yoga and pranayama to empower proactive health management.

Summing up this holistic vision, Mr Vinod Sawantwadkar, CEO, Jehangir Hospital, Pune, says, "For over seven decades, Jehangir Hospital has been a trusted destination for women's healthcare. Our strength lies in our expert consultants, dedicated nursing teams, and robust infrastructure, enabling us to deliver comprehensive, round-the-clock care with compassion."

By integrating advanced medicine with empathy, prevention, and continuity of care, Jehangir Hospital continues to redefine women's healthcare -- supporting women through every chapter of life with confidence, dignity, and excellence.

