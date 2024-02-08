VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 8: In a recent interview that's set to redefine the real estate narrative in South Mumbai, AKG Talks pulled back the curtains on the captivating world of SoBo's property market. The rendezvous, hosted by the dynamic AKG, featured an exclusive tete-a-tete with Hitesh Avhad, Managing Director, Avhad (avhadgroup.com). This conversation was more than just a podcast - it was a glimpse into the very heartbeat of SoBo's real estate landscape from 2022 to 2024.

The episode commenced with an electrifying introduction by AKG, setting the stage for an immersive exploration. AKG skillfully steered the conversation, unraveling the intriguing journey of Hitesh Avhad into the realm of real estate development.

The narrative took an impactful turn as AKG and Hitesh Avhad delved into the socially transformative subject of slum redevelopment. Hitesh Avhad shared profound insights into the pivotal role - development plays in fostering positive community change, shedding light on the broader social implications of real estate initiatives.

Numbers took center stage as the dialogue shifted towards the impressive statistics of units sold in Mumbai over the past two years. A staggering 74,000 flats were sold in 2022, with South Bombay alone accounting for 14,700 units valued at 39,000 crores. Fast forward to 2023, and the figures jumped to 75,000 units citywide, with South Bombay commanding a substantial share. Projections for 2024 hinted at even more remarkable numbers, showcasing the robust growth of Mumbai's real estate market.

Adding a personal touch, Hitesh Avhad reflected on the profound meaning South Mumbai holds for him. He emphasized the significance of providing premium living spaces in a metropolis like Mumbai, allowing listeners to connect with the developer on a deeper, more emotional level.

Transparency in the homebuying process took the spotlight, providing a detailed glimpse into Avhad Group's commitment to openness for homebuyers. The conversation seamlessly transitioned into the pivotal role of technology in reshaping the real estate landscape, highlighting the industry's adaptation to the digital era.

Anticipation soared as the focus turned towards Avhad Group's upcoming project in Matunga (https://avhadgroup.com/upcoming-projects/). Hitesh Avhad unveiled the unique selling points of this venture, providing listeners with an exclusive preview of the innovative features that set it apart in the competitive real estate arena.

Closing the episode on a lighthearted note, a rapid-fire round injected a sense of fun into the conversation. Hitesh Avhad shared his personal favorites in the housing project and developer categories, leaving listeners with a smile.

In summary, AKG Talks with Hitesh Avhad emerged as a beacon of insight into the realm of South Mumbai's real estate marvels. From market trends and transformative initiatives to personal reflections and a touch of rapid-fire fun, this podcast episode serves as a testament to the unwavering commitment of Avhad Group to deliver homes that turn dreams into reality.

You can visit avhadgroup.com to learn more about Avhad and its upcoming projects.

