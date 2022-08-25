Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): upGrad for Business, the enterprise arm of upGrad, Asia's largest higher edtech company, launched its 'Cube Learning' playbook - a corporate L&D handbook that delves deep into the skilling outlook of 2022-2024 and brings forward a disruptive 'Cube' strategy to future proof corporates L&D initiatives.

"The 'Cube Learning Playbook' unveils six key strategies that are quintessential for skilling the workforce of 'now' and the 'future," said Minaxi Indra, President - upGrad for Business.

This comprehensive one-of-a-kind playbook identifies the underlying reasons leading to improved employee engagement, role transformation and reduction of skills obsolescence in modern organizations via learning & development planning through the metaphor of a Cube - a perfect symbol of stability and permanence. 'Cube Learning' goes deep into the skilling requirements of the next few years and proposes a revolutionary "Cube" method - covering six dimensions including Industry 5.0, Business Results, Credentialing, Speed & Scalability, Standardization, and Measurable Outcomes to help corporates make stronger business decisions while also accelerating their employees' productivity.

Commenting on the launch, Minaxi added, "upGrad is currently leading the professional learning space with an objective of empowering USD 5 Trillion economy growth. 'Cube Learning' is an offering from the research & analysis team at upGrad for Business for the HR leaders of global corporates on how they should prepare the L&D plans that would help them build a strong talent pool who are upskilled for the future demands of business while also accelerating scale & growth. The essence of 'Cube Learning' will equip corporates to look through various dimensions and filter the skill gaps for maximised business outcomes."

The world is changing right now at the speed of light and how the tasks are executed is going through a technological and digital shift almost every day. Skilled workers are the backbone of development and sustainability, and fresh ideas and innovations produce technology that alters enterprises.

The difficulty, however, is in quickly identifying the skilling variables that influence talent at all levels of the talent pyramid as they need to be upskilled and reskilled while also delivering measurable business results.

According to the World Economic Forum's research titled The Future of Jobs Report 2020, 50 per cent of working professionals would need retraining by 2025 due to high-speed digital transformation.

To create a market and future-ready workforce, upGrad for Business has been empowering leaders across 1000+ corporates/organizations worldwide with curated L&D programs. With the current launch, the Enterprise arm aims at creating a wider ecosystem that fosters effective project-basedLifeLongLearning for professionals to help corporates achieve inclusivity and growth for both employees and employers.

