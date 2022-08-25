Mumbai, August 25: The Karnataka Forest Department has come up with a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in order to capture, translocate, release, and rehabilitate monkeys. The SOP has also been issued to protect animals who are in conflict with humans in both urban and rural areas across the state.

According to a report in The Hindu, the SOP was formulated by a technical expert committee (TEC) that was formed by the state forest department. The SOP comes into effect after the Karnataka High Court directed the forest department to form an SOP after a PIL was filed by advocate B.S. Radhanandan of Bengaluru. Crocodile Attack in Madhya Pradesh: Youth Slips and Falls in Chambal River, Gets Eaten by Reptile.

In his pleas, Radhanandan urged the government to take steps to tackle the monkey menace and also protect the Bonnet Macaque species of monkeys from being captured by unauthorised people. A Division Bench comprising acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty disposed of the petition and asked the State government to enforce the SOP in letter and spirit.

As per the SOP issued by the state forest department, a written complaint against the monkey menace can be made directly to the jurisdictional forest office or through the offices of all the local bodies. One can also raise a complaint through the forest department helpline number 1526 and the helpline numbers of the other local bodies.

Following the complaint, the Jurisdictional Range Forest Officer will verify the complaint by doing a field inspection and then submit a report to the higher officers in order to seek necessary orders for the capture, release, etc. of the animal. The SOP also stated that permission will be granted immediately in an emergency situation if a monkey enters an apartment or requires urgent veterinary care due to injury. Monkeys Run Away With Mathura DM Navneet Chahal’s Sunglasses, Cops Chase To Retrieve IAS Officer's Specs (Watch Video).

However, the SOP clearly stated that the RFO has to examine the radius of the conflict zone, nature of conflict, species of monkey, group size, previous instances of conflict or capture, etc in other cases. The SOP has recommended forming a committee of experts, volunteers, and NGOs in order to study the nature of the local conflict.

Furthermore, the SOP states that only the Chief Conservator or Conservator of Forests can allow or refuse permission for capture, translocate, or rehabilitation of the animal based on the report. On the other hand, the SOP has also suggested the development of monkey rescue and rehabilitation centres in urban areas where local bodies have severe animal-human conflict issues.

Facilities for sterilization of monkeys and post-surgery care must also be provided at rescue centres, the SOP states. As per the SOP, the main cause of the monkey menace is the rapid urbanisation in the state and the availability of food in the garbage, waste dumps, etc. Besides, another cause of money menace is the fact that the monkeys are being fed by the public, the SOP mentioned.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 25, 2022 06:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).